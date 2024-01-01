Image Image Credit Michael Reaves / Staff via Getty Images and Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez continue to be involved in legal disputes. On Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), PEOPLE Magazine obtained court documents that revealed Lanez accusing Megan of having “improperly decided to use the Los Angeles County civil court to file a frivolous request for civil harassment restraining order against Daystar Peterson, who has had zero direct contact with Ms. Pete.”

Megan’s legal team responded back to the statement, expressing, “It is delusional that a felon convicted of a violent crime for shooting a victim, and then further harassing her, is even contesting a request for a protective order and we are confident the court will act to protect the victim.”

One fan stated, “The funny part is how people have completely forgotten that she tried to protect him. They forced her hand by continuing to talk about it until she had to tell her side and then the state, NOT HER, pressed charges. If everyone stayed quiet, he probably wouldn’t be in jail.”

Another user claimed, “He basically saying her complaint isnt valid because she’s trying to silence him from speaking & she doesnt like people not believing her.” Artists like Fivio Foreign, Tate Kobang, Drake and more have shown support for Lanez in the past.

Megan Thee Stallion has been open about her mental health struggles following this case. The public scrutiny mixed with reactions from other artists within the music industry has made it difficult for the “Savage” emcee to get past the heavily-documented trial.

Despite dealing with backlash, Megan still had a successful 2024 run. The Texas-raised emcee went on a multi-city headlining tour alongside GloRilla, shared her new album MEGAN and even unleashed a deluxe version titled, MEGAN: ACT II.

The Southern-bred hitmaker collaborated with GloRilla, Latto, Cardi B, Flo Milli, RM of BTS, Kyle Richh of Brooklyn drill group 41 and more during her first year as an independent artist. She started the year off with a bang, going head-to-head with her former collaborator and Hip Hop legend, Nicki Minaj. The two femcees were credited by many fans for keeping the competitive juices flowing in the genre following its 50th anniversary.

Watch her latest visual for “Bigger In Texas” below!