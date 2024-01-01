Image Image Credit Nykieria Chaney / Stringer via Getty Images, Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images, and Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Latto, GloRilla, Flo Milli Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Latto is a girl’s girl. On Monday (Dec. 16), the Queen of Da Souf rapper named her favorite southern female MCs: Trina, the late Gangsta Boo, Flo Milli and GloRilla, all of whom she’s worked with before.

“I think it's like a whole southern female rap movement right now. And I'm a fan of everybody,” the Atlanta native revealed to Ebony during their latest cover story. Latto went on to detail how her father, who she described as a “big TLC fan,” put on her onto Left Eye.

“I definitely had my little Hip Hop music lessons, having to listen and watch all her videos and stuff. Gangsta Boo and I [were] blessed to have worked with her before she passed, so rest in peace to her,” she continued. “I love Trina down. [I’m] blessed to have worked with her as well.”

As for the “Big Energy” hitmaker’s contemporaries, she explained, “I love Flo Milli. That's my Capricorn sis. Yes, my girl is pregnant! And Glo.” Latto notably brought the Alabama star out during the Los Angeles stop of her “Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour” earlier in the month. The two previously teamed up for “Sunday Service (Remix),” which also featured a guest verse from Megan Thee Stallion.

Meanwhile, Latto and GloRilla share “FTCU” and “PROCEDURE,” the latter of which appeared on October’s GLORIOUS.

In August, Latto delivered her highly anticipated third studio album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea. In addition to the TikTok-viral “Brokey” and “Georgia Peach,” the 21-song collection arrived with contributions from Mariah the Scientist, Coco Jones, Young Nudy and Cardi B, among others.

Additionally, the standout cut “Big Mama” was nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance at the forthcoming 67th annual Grammy Awards, set to air in February 2025. “My day one fans knew that I had been experimenting with singing and just melodic feeling stuff,” Latto told Ebony. “I knew what I was doing. And basically, it just goes to show you like you have to trust yourself and stick to the plan.”