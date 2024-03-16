Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Simone Joyner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Future and Gunna Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Hip Hop fans are convinced Future took a jab at Gunna on his latest guest appearance. On Friday (Oct. 4), the HNDRXX rapper joined forces with FERG for “Allure.”

In the track's second verse, Future dished out lines like, “I'm just a street n**ga, just rappin', my day ones went fed/ You took a plea on my slime, won't be surprised you ended up dead.” Immediately, listeners connected the lyrics to Gunna taking an Alford plea in the RICO case against Young Thug. Between projects like Slime Season and Slime Language, the YSL Records founder has long been associated with the word “slime.”

“I like when Future [starts] talking crazy. Somebody gotta do it,” wrote one Instagram user underneath The Shade Room’s repost. A separate reply read, “This could apply to anyone really… So many people took the stand on that man.”

“He can be talkin’ ‘bout Woody [at this point],” someone else noted, referencing Kenneth “Lil Woody” Copeland, who served as one of the key witnesses in Thug’s trial. Other comments included, “He [is] too old to be rapping like that” and “No Gunna slander will be tolerated.”

While neither of them has directly taken shots at the other, Future tweeted and deleted Gunna’s “prada dem” in March. Then, in May, he seemingly hinted at a project dropping on the same date as One of Wun.

“F**k yo’ album. [That] sh*t ain’t slappin’ like my MIXTAPE,” Future tweeted, followed by “MIXTAPE PLUTO.” Hours later, Gunna posted, “Turn this s**t [back] up [a] notch” and “[F**k] what these boys talkin’ ‘bout.”

Though the release from Future didn’t arrive on May 10 — we now know he was referring to MIXTAPE PLUTO, which debuted in September — the Freebandz founder did spit the bars, “F**k your album, shit ain't slappin' like my mixtape/ I'm gettin' Saudi Arabia money, servin' oil-based” on Tee Grizzley’s “Swear to God.”