It’s apparently never too early to give Super Bowl predictions. On Wednesday (Sept. 25), FERG and Jaylen Brown spoke about what they expect to see at 2025’s halftime show performance, which Kendrick Lamar is slated to headline.

“I think they missed the ball with Lil Wayne,” Brown admitted. The “Romello” rapper replied, “Knowing Kendrick, he’s going to bring Wayne out. He has to. That just doesn’t make [any sense]. Wayne is coming out, mark my words.”

The Harlem native’s theories line up with what fans have been speculating. Many people, including Fivio Foreign, think Lamar bringing Wayne onstage could be the move that finally settles things between him and Drake. Super Bowl LIX will take place on Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans, so only time will tell.

Earlier in their conversation, Brown and FERG discussed the rap beef between the Compton MC and Toronto native. “I enjoyed Kendrick vs. Drake. I was hanging on my seat. I think it’s over,” the Boston Celtics shooting guard said. “It [doesn’t] have to be, but I think in terms of what else is going to be said? Lines have been crossed.”

“I feel like with Drake, it’s never really over. I’m just happy that Kendrick is dropping music and [that] they’re keeping the sport alive by sparring. I love that s**t,” FERG added. Notably, his “Shabba” collaborator, ASAP Rocky, joined in on the fray with a guest verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Show of Hands.”

Despite dishing out bars about Drake’s baby mother and saying For All The Dogs “came and went,” ASAP Rocky told Billboard he has no intent of taking it further. “It is real beef outside,” the ASAP Mob co-founder exclaimed. “That little kitty s**t ain’t about nothing.”

As for Brown and FERG, the pair collaborated for “Just Do It,” a clever nod to Nike’s slogan.