Playboi Carti has his international fans upset following two last-minute festival performances. The enigmatic Hip Hop superstar decided against his performances at Wireless Festival Middle East and Rolling Loud Thailand.

On Saturday (Nov. 23), the same day Playboi Carti was set to perform, representatives from Wireless Festival Middle East said, “We regret to inform you that Playboi Carti has made the unfortunate and last-minute decision to cancel his scheduled performance at Wireless Festival Middle East. We share in your disappointment and frustration as we have worked tirelessly to deliver an unforgettable event for everyone. We remain fully committed to delivering an incredible festival experience for all attendees.”

Soon after Wireless Fest’s announcement, Rolling Loud Thailand issued a similar message explaining, “Unfortunately, Playboi Carti is unable to perform tonight due to travel issues. We made some calls and Yeat will now be joining the lineup for his first ever Rolling Loud performance. Let’s go crazy one more time this weekend. See you later today!”

In frustration, one fan explained, “This is what he does man, he lies to us about a drop, then cancels events and goes ghost. This album is never dropping and he does this on purpose, we really just get treated like s**t.” Another user believes that he is using the time to finish his album. While this may be wishful thinking, the “ALL RED” recording artist updated fans following his ComplexCon performance in Las Vegas that the artist formerly known as Kanye West is producing on his forthcoming album, I AM MUSIC.

Carti is considered one of the most influential artists in music in recent years. After making waves for sharing a photo of himself wearing a backwards Penny Hardaway jersey, the Orlando Magic urged him to drop his new album.

The Whole Lotta Red artist has unleashed collaborations with Ye, Future, Metro Boomin, Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd, Drake, Kid Cudi and more over the years. His devoted fan base is excited to see who will be offering guest verses on his forthcoming LP. Press play on his latest track below!