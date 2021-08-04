Image Image Credit Leon Bennett / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In terms of music, no one rakes in more brand deals and partnerships than women. Maybe that’s why they so often end up dominating genres from rap to R&B — and now country, thanks to Beyoncé.

Though artists have been segueing into entrepreneurship for decades, Rihanna is unquestionably the blueprint for success in today’s digital-first era. In fact, she became the United States' youngest self-made billionaire at 34 years old in 2022. A lot of her fortune came in from her business ventures: Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Savage X Fenty. Beyonce’s Cecréd, Lizzo’s Yitty and Cardi B’s Whipshots are just a few of the other celebrity-led brands thriving in their respective industries.

In celebration of Women’s History Month, Rap-Up rounded up women in R&B and Hip Hop doing it big in music and business. Take a look below.

1. Rihanna (Fenty)

Rihanna’s business empire is just as legendary as her music career — if not more, considering the Bajan star stepped away from music for many years after 2016’s ANTI. Fenty Beauty flipped the industry on its head in 2017. The brand dropped a whopping 40 foundation shades, ultimately paving the way for the multihyphenate's expansion into skincare and haircare. Savage X Fenty, the "Needed Me" singer's lingerie brand that launched in 2018, similarly saw success with promotion from the internet’s It-Girls and Hip Hop’s leading ladies — GloRilla included. It may be a while until we get a follow-up to ANTI, but at least she’s keeping makeup bags and underwear drawers stocked.

2. Beyoncé (Cecréd)

Beyoncé doesn't do small business moves, as evidenced by Parkwood Entertainment, Ivy Park and Cécred. Inspired by her childhood spent in salons — the pop icon’s mother, Tina Knowles, once owned and worked at Houston’s Headliners Hair Salon — Beyoncé launched the brand with eight core products, including a hydrating shampoo and treatment mask. She’s, of course, leveraged her star power to pull in other familiar faces, such as Victoria Monét and “Love Island USA” winner Serena Page. With Cécred partnering with Ulta Beauty to be shelved in over 1,400 physical retail stores, it’s safe to say we’ll see the label a lot more often.

3. Cardi B (Whipshots)

Having secured brand deals with Fashion Nova, McDonald’s, NYX and several more, Cardi B has long been ahead of the entrepreneurial curve in female rap. So, it only makes sense that her own venture is as over-the-top as Whipshots, a vodka-infused whipped cream. The shelf-stable treat packs 10 percent alcohol by volume and comes in flavors like vanilla, caramel, mocha, strawberry and lime — plus two seasonal-inspired picks: peppermint and pumpkin spice.

4. Nicki Minaj (Pink Friday Nails)

Nicki Minaj and long, dramatic nails go together like bars and alter egos — just take a look at “Super Freaky Girl.” During the artist’s Pink Friday 2 rollout, she teamed up with Yvett G, the nail tech behind some of her most iconic red carpet and music video looks, to launch Pink Friday Nails — offering a range of luxurious press-ons.

There’s also a practical reason Minaj chose press-ons over nail polish or gel extensions, and it all comes down to her firstborn son, Papa Bear. “I can’t sit there for as long as I used to when I only had me to worry about, so it became almost a necessity for me to create some fly, quality press-on nails,” the Queen artist explained.

5. BIA (Beauty For Certain)

BIA’s 2020 EP, FOR CERTAIN, gave fans much more than her breakout hits, "WHOLE LOTTA MONEY" and "COVER GIRL"; it also planted the seeds for her own cosmetics brand, Beauty For Certain. The launch lineup delivered exactly what you’d expect: mascara, lashes, blush and a whole lot of lip gloss shades (pun intended). The self-coined Perico Princess has never missed when it comes to her glam — thanks to celebrity makeup artist Maddie Jones — so stepping into the beauty industry is a natural extension of her self-expression.

6. Sexyy Red (Northside Princess)

Of course, Sexyy Red’s brand would be as unapologetic as her songs. In 2024, the St. Louis native unveiled cosmetics brand Northside Princess alongside its debut product, Sexyy Gloss. Available in eight shades, including pink, blue and brown, the glosses boast NSFW names with Coochie Juice, Nut and Blue Ballz being the tamer options, if you can even call it that. It’s obviously not going to be everyone’s cup of tea — especially if you don’t want to dish out $100 on the limited-edition release.

7. Megan Thee Stallion (Chicas Divertidas)

Megan Thee Stallion rang in her 30s in full CEO mode. The Houston native made a strong entrance into the wine and spirits industry with Chicas Divertidas, her own tequila line. Launched on her birthday, Megan introduced the brand with two debut bottles: the “silky-smooth” Blanco and the “elegant” Reposado. Both come in a sculptural bottle inspired by the Angel’s trumpet flower. Considering the “Mamushi” hitmaker’s long-standing love for liquor — immortalized in tracks like "Cognac Queen" and "Bourbon" — it feels like the perfect treat for the more grown-up Hotties.

8. Lizzo (Yitty)

Aside from Savage X Fenty and Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS, most celebrity-founded shapewear and intimates brands lean on hype more than quality or inclusivity. However, that’s not the case with Lizzo, who launched Yitty in 2022 with the help of activewear giant Fabletics. Her line ranges from XS to 6X, which makes sense given that body positivity has been central to the “Truth Hurts” singer’s personal brand from the very start.