Pusha T thinks Kendrick Lamar headlining the Super Bowl LIX is “amazing” for lyric-driven Hip Hop, he shared on Saturday (Sept. 21). During a panel at 2024’s REVOLT WORLD, the Virginia rapper weighed in on the halftime show pick, which has been heavily debated lately, especially with Lil Wayne's recent response.

“I’m sure people have said and have told him his whole career, ‘You rap good. You’re great, but you rap too much. You need to make a song like this. You need to do that.’ It’s amazing to watch him be exactly who he is, the lyric king,” Pusha explained.

“People who never even listen to lyrics are reciting his freestyles, battles, [and] songs. It’s great to watch,” he continued. “It’s great for what it is we do in lyric-driven Hip Hop.”

Pusha previously showed support to Lamar during the initial halftime show announcement — and seemingly took a shot at Drake in the process. He shared a quote from the “Alright” rapper’s teaser video that read, “Only one opportunity to win a championship. No round twos.” The Instagram Story was captioned, “This is true,” alongside a shrugging emoji.

It’s unclear whether the DAYTONA artist was referencing his past debacle with Drake, which spawned “The Story of Adidon” and “Duppy Freestyle,” or simply showing love to Lamar, who referenced him on “euphoria.”

“I don’t like you poppin’ s**t at Pharrell, for him, I inherit the beef/ Yeah, f**k all that pushin’ P, let me see you push a T,” the Compton emcee spat on the April release. “You better off spinnin’ again on him, you think about pushin’ me?/ He’s Terrence Thornton, I’m Terence Crawford, yeah, I’m whoopin’ feet.”

“Incredible. Incredible display. Incredible display of battle raps. Listen, man, Kendrick…” Pusha reacted to the lines in an interview with Vulture. His Clipse counterpart No Malice went as far as calling the record a “master class.”

