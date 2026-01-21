Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images and Michael Simon / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Fetty Wap attends his Official Welcome Home Party on Jan. 16, 2026, in New York City and Gia Giudice co-hosts "Good Day New York" on Jan. 9, 2026, in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Fetty Wap appeared in a TikTok dance with Gia Giudice just two weeks after his early prison release.

The duo joined the “Big Guy” trend, originally created by Louis Da Silva and soundtracked by Ice Spice.

Fans reacted with surprise and nostalgia, referencing both stars’ viral pasts and calling the moment “Jersey [as f**k].”

Fetty Wap is home and clearly enjoying himself. On Tuesday (Jan. 20), Gia Giudice shared a clip of herself and the “My Way” rapper taking part in the viral TikTok trend soundtracked by Ice Spice’s “Big Guy.”

Created by Louis Da Silva, the dance challenge originally featured a single person flexing to the track’s “SpongeBob, big guy, pants okay” lyrics. However, it’s since evolved into a two-person version, where one person hides behind the other and extends their arms to create the illusion of oversized biceps before they switch places.

“This is 2016,” Giudice captioned the video in reference to the current wave of celebrities sharing throwback photos and videos. Coincidentally, that year came right after Fetty’s breakout run with “Trap Queen,” “679” and “Again,” to mention a few singles. Check out the post below.

In the comments section, plenty of people joked about how surprising but fun it is to see Fetty and Giudice link up. “[I] did not see this collab coming,” one person wrote. Another user hilariously added, “Ok, I need Fetty to do a remix of ‘Waking Up in the Morning,’” referencing Giudice's viral moment from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

“This is Jersey [as f**k],” a separate reply read. Someone else pointed out, “If you have no clue how she knows Fetty Wap, you didn’t watch the show and it’s time to catch up.”

Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Fetty Wap attends Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2021 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Fetty was released from prison roughly 11 months early, on Jan. 8, and is expected to serve the remainder of his sentence in home confinement. As Rap-Up previously reported, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess and distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

In a statement following his release, the “Trap Queen” hitmaker said, “I want to thank my family, friends and fans for the love, prayers and continued support — it truly means everything to me.” He added, “I’m committed to moving forward with purpose and making a meaningful impact where it matters most.”