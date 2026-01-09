Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Fetty Wap attends Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2021 in Newark, New Jersey Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Fetty Wap was released from prison 11 months early and will serve the rest of his sentence on home confinement.

He plans to focus on community work, education access and supporting at-risk youth through his foundation.

A 2025 viral TikTok trend reignited interest in his music, with “Again” re-entering the Billboard Hot 100.

Fetty Wap is a free man. On Thursday (Jan. 8), the “Trap Queen” rapper was released from prison roughly 11 months ahead of schedule.

Though he was originally expected to come home in December 2026, Fetty will now complete the remainder of his sentence on home confinement. As many will remember, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess and distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine in 2022. That following year, a judge sentenced him to six years behind bars.

“I want to thank my family, friends and fans for the love, prayers and continued support — it truly means everything to me,” Fetty shared in a statement. “Right now, my focus is on giving back through my community initiatives and foundation, supporting at-risk young children by expanding access to education, early tech skills, and vision care for young kids and students so they can show up as their best selves.”

“I’m committed to moving forward with purpose and making a meaningful impact where it matters most,” he added. The New Jersey rapper’s publicist, Abesi Manyando, told Rolling Stone that he’s in “good spirits” and in a more “focused, grounded place.” Manyando noted, “His priorities are his family, fatherhood and being an asset to his community.”

Musically, Fetty dropped “Lil Sexy” with Doe Boy in June 2025, after releasing “Forever (71943509)” that May. His 2015 hit “Again” also found a new audience on TikTok thanks to the JBL speaker trend. It notably vaulted back onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 41.

Although there’s no official word on new material yet, 300 Entertainment recently posted a video of its staff giving him a warm welcome as he walked into their offices. The record label has handled several of his past releases, including 2023’s King Zoo, 2021’s The Butterfly Effect, and 2020’s You Know The Vibes.