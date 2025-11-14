Image Image Credit Screenshot from Ice Spice’s “Big Guy” music video Image Alt Screenshot from Ice Spice’s “Big Guy” music video Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Ice Spice’s new single “Big Guy” is featured on the SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants soundtrack.

The music video includes her animated character and scenes from the film.

The release continues Ice Spice’s mainstream rise, following her work on the Barbie soundtrack and other brand tie-ins.

On Friday (Nov. 14), Ice Spice shared her new single, “Big Guy,” ahead of The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants hitting theaters next. Alongside the release, the rapper also treated fans to a music video featuring scenes from the film.

In the visual, Ice Spice takes a ride on the fictional Twisting Totem roller coaster at Captain Booty Beard’s Fun Park, cut together with footage of SpongeBob and Patrick doing “what every little guy dreams of doing.”

“I bend over, I do my lil' stretch / Ain't a jellyfish, but I'm the catch / Feel like that fish, so I'm pumpin' my chest / I blow bubbles so big like Mrs. Puff,” Ice Spice dishes out on the RIOTUSA-produced track.

The Grammy-nominated musician’s animated fish character notably works as a ride attendant in the movie, so it ties together nicely. See the “Big Guy” video below.

“Being part of the SpongeBob soundtrack is such a full circle moment for me,” Ice Spice shared in a press statement. “It’s crazy to see my music in a movie that’s been part of so many people’s childhoods, including mine.”

Alongside the “Deli” hitmaker, George Lopez, Regina Hall and Sherry Cola were also cast in the movie, which arrives on Dec. 19. Its synopsis reads, "Desperate to be a big guy, SpongeBob sets out to prove his bravery to Mr. Krabs by following The Flying Dutchman — a mysterious swashbuckling ghost pirate — on a seafaring comedy-adventure that takes him to the deepest depths of the deep sea, where no Sponge has gone before.”

“Big Guy” continues Ice Spice’s run of one-off releases this year. In June, she appeared on a remix of KATSEYE’s “Gnarly,” followed by her linking up with Latto for “Gyatt” in September. That same month, she dropped off “Baddie Baddie,” and just last week, she returned with “Pretty Privilege.”