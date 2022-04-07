Image Image Credit Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Fivio Foreign at 2024 Rolling Loud Miami Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Fivio Foreign served 196 days in jail and is now on probation until 2028.

He debuted a custom “Movie Theater” chain that plays videos and includes mini speakers.

His upcoming EP, Movie Theater Music, drops on Friday (Aug. 8).

Fivio Foreign is home. On Monday (Aug. 4), the “Big Drip” rapper celebrated his release from jail by debuting some new jewelry.

“The real movie maker home… Welcome home, my movie!,” jeweler NYC Luxury captioned a video of the New York native’s chain. The diamond-encrusted pendant, which reads “Movie Theater,” opens to reveal a small built-in screen that plays videos. It also includes foldable chairs and mini speakers inside.

“The movie theaters [are back],” Fivio penned in the comments section. Another person commented, “First rapper to have his video playing on his chain — in a movie theater at that.” See the clip below.

According to TMZ, Fivio officially came home last Friday (Aug. 1). The outlet reported he was “sentenced to time served for the 196 days he’s already spent in jail,” along with an additional three years of probation. During that time, he’s required to stay offense-free and pass regular drug tests.

The B.I.B.L.E. artist was reportedly facing a mandatory minimum of five years in prison following an incident in which he was accused of pulling a gun on a woman in New Jersey. He ultimately pleaded guilty to making terroristic threats — or threatening to commit a violent crime — in the third degree.

Fivio has some catching up to do now that he’s back. “Damn... It’s a lot goin’ on [out here],” he wrote on Monday. In a separate tweet, he added, “Y'all out here doing anything… I like it.”

He’s also gearing up to release his next project, Movie Theater Music, with Gino Mondana. Slated to drop on Friday (Aug. 8), the EP will house “Stick To The Plan” and “All White Nikes” featuring Sosa Geek.

Fivio’s last full-length offering before he was locked up was 2024’s Pain & Love 2. It housed “Pain Pressure” with Rowdy Rebel, the Meek Mill-assisted “Same 24,” as well as contributions from Vory, Lil Tjay, 41, and Swae Lee.