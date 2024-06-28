Image Image Credit Dave Benett / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt FLO Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

FLO is returning to the United States. On Tuesday (Nov. 19), the girl group announced the North American leg of their “Access All Areas Tour,” slated to begin on April 9, 2025, in Austin, Texas.

In promotion of their recently released debut album, Access All Areas, the trio will sweep through major cities like Houston, Tampa, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, Detroit and San Diego. The trek will come to a close on May 22, 2025, at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium.

The ticket presale begins on Thursday (Nov. 21) at 10 a.m. CST, followed by general ticket sales on Friday (Nov. 22). See the full tour route below.

The “Access All Areas Tour” will notably be FLO’s third trip across North America. Their second came earlier in the year as opening acts on Kehlani’s “CRASH WORLD TOUR.” Before that, they hit the road with the momentum of their breakout single “Cardboard Box” and other fan-favorites from The Lead like “Immature” and “Not My Job.”

Before their upcoming voyage, FLO is expected to complete a quick run across the United Kingdom and Europe in March. They are expected to touch down in cities like Stockholm, Paris, Manchester, Birmingham and London, to mention a few.

Access All Areas hit streaming services on Nov. 15 with “Bending My Rules,” “AAA” and “I’m Just A Girl.” The GloRilla-assisted “In My Bag” also came with a visual companion that’s sitting at nearly 500,000 views on YouTube at the time of reporting. On Monday (Nov. 18), the group added five additional tracks, including remixes from Bree Runway, Kehlani, DIXSON, Chlöe and Halle Bailey.

“We’ve poured our hearts into this album and are immensely proud of the quality, sound, lyricism and storytelling we’ve created,” FLO said of the project. “We’re so grateful to all of the collaborators on the album and know the heights it’s going to take us to! We hope everyone loves it as much as we do!”