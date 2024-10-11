Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images, Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images and Kevork Djansezian / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Kai Cenat, GloRilla, Kanye West Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

GloRilla is facing playful backlash for failing to recognize a classic Kanye West track played on piano by Kai Cenat during his “Mafiathon 2” stream on Nov. 5, after the clip went viral on Saturday (Nov. 9).

“Runaway” is one of many classic tracks from West’s critically acclaimed album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. The piano-based anthem is known for its infectious hook and lush production, paired with Pusha T’s verse serving as the climax.

During a clip on Cenat’s popular “Mafiathon 2” stream, he and GloRilla did various activities, including cooking spaghetti and frying fish, chatting with their viewers and sitting at the piano together before Cenat played the classic intro to the MBDTF standout. “What was that?” she asked Cenat after he finished playing. He was just as shocked as the rest of the Twitch viewers when she did not recognize the popular melody.

On a repost of the clip, one fan said, “These new artists arent music fans. they’re popular social media personalities.” Someone else exclaimed, “How are you a rapper in this generation and you don’t know this!?”

Another fan came to her defense, explaining, “Y’all do realize this woman was like 10 years old when that song released, and we’ve had 10 different versions of Kanye since then.” While some people believe that artists should study those who came before them, others do not think it is as important.

Regardless of what people think, GloRilla has showcased an immense level of growth in 2024. After crushing the charts with explosive singles like “Wanna Be” and “TGIF,” she secured a Grammy nomination for her hit track, “Yeah, Glo!” Her self-affirming records have become a staple in rap, helping solidify her spot as one of the top rising stars in Hip Hop.

She has performed on countless big stages this year, including MTV’s Video Music Awards, a rally for the Democratic Party on behalf of Kamala Harris and alongside Megan Thee Stallion on her sold-out “Hot Girl Summer Tour.” The CMG signee has come a long way since her debut into the music industry.