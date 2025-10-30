Image Image Credit Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Flo Milli attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Flo Milli is officially two for two! On Thursday (Oct. 30), the “Conceited” artist unveiled her second Halloween look with baby Sixx: Mario and Luigi.

Sixx wore another adorable onesie paired with a Mario hat, while his mother dressed up in short overalls and a green crop top inspired by Luigi. One photo showed them posing atop a Lakitu’s Cloud, while the rest of the carousel is filled with the rapper’s solo shots.

Surprisingly, Flo Milli skipped out on quoting her own music — though the “I been livin' good, palm trees, b**ch, Keke / Uh, I'm gettin' green like Luigi” lyrics from “Fruit Loop” would’ve been perfect. Instead, she used Mario’s iconic "Mamma mia!" catchphrase to caption the post. See the adorable photos below.

“So cute,” the rapper’s “I Am” collaborator Baby Tate wrote underneath the post. Another fan commented, “I love original costumes! How did you think of this? It's so cute.” Flo Milli debuted their first Halloween look a few days earlier, on Tuesday (Oct. 28), when she and Sixx dressed up as Daphne and Scooby-Doo.

Back in April, the You Still Here, Ho ? artist revealed that she’d welcomed her first child. Alongside a photo of herself cradling her baby boy, she captioned the Instagram post, “And y’all [better] not play ’bout y’all internet nephew.”

That month, Florida rapper G6reddot, the child’s father, also shared photos of himself feeding their little one. “Welcome, my firstborn, Sixx,” he wrote. “It’s not easy being a Black father in America. [They're] already counting me out.”

Musically, Flo Milli has treated fans to singles like “Gripper” and “Perfect Person” this year. Her last full-length release, Fine Ho, Stay, dropped the year before. “It’s me expressing myself a little bit more to my personality,” she told ELLE of the project. “Before, I was giving one side of Flo Milli, and now, I’m giving everybody different sides of me.”