Flo Milli is ringing in spooky season in style. On Tuesday (Oct. 28), the “Never Lose Me” rapper revealed that she and her son, Sixx, dressed up as Daphne and Scooby-Doo for Halloween.

“I’m [the] big dawg. My nickname is Scooby,” she captioned the post, quoting the lyrics from “Beef FloMix.” The Alabama star brought Daphne’s signature look to life with a purple mini dress, a green scarf and matching eyeshadow. Meanwhile, her baby boy looked adorable in a Scooby-Doo onesie.

In the Instagram carousel, Milli shared a few solo shots, including one with “Jinkies!” — Velma’s iconic catchphrase — in the background and another of her and Sixx posing inside the Mystery Machine. See the photos below.

Fans quickly filled the comments section with replies about how “freaking cute” they look. One person said, “You and your baby ate this up.” Another hilariously pointed out, “It’s killing me that [Daphne’s] catchphrase is ‘Jeepers,’ not ‘Jinkies.’” Someone else asked, “Can we get a Scooby-Doo freestyle?”

There’s no telling when we’ll get more new music from Flo Milli, but just last week, she teased a new snippet soundtracking her rehearsal sessions. In April, she and T-Pain teamed up for “Gripper,” followed by her and coop joining forces on August’s “Perfect Person.”

On the motherhood side of things, Milli announced the birth of her first child in April. "[And] y'all [better] not play 'bout y'all internet nephew," she wrote in an Instagram post alongside a photo of herself holding her baby boy in a diaper.

Also that month, Florida rapper G6reddot — the father of Flo Milli’s child — uploaded photos of himself feeding their son. "Welcome, my firstborn, Sixx," he penned in the caption. "It’s not easy being a Black father in America. [They are] already counting me out."

The Fine, Ho Stay artist first hinted at her pregnancy in November 2024 before confirming the news later that month on X. “I can’t even see my coochie no more. That’s crazy,” she joked. “Flo Mommy s**t.”