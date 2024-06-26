Image Image Credit Bennett Raglin / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Flo Milli Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Flo Milli will be trading a tour life for baby bottles pretty soon. On Tuesday (March 11) night, the rapper announced that she has performed for the last time before going into labor.

“Just did my last show nine months pregnant. Even [though] my [doctor] told me not to go, I’m glad I still went,” the Alabama native wrote alongside footage of her performing “Conceited” and the TikTok-viral “Never Lose Me” at San Diego State University, which she described as “lit.” The Instagram photo dump also included a few selfies and a video of her getting an MRI scan.

“Girlies, drop some mom tips [before] I go into labor,” Flo Milli requested. While plenty of fans were more focused on the mystery man in the background of one of her photos, some luckily came through with helpful advice. “Keep walking, moving and hydrating! God, your body and doctors will do the rest,” R&B singer Monica suggested. Another person encouraged, “Don’t be afraid to lean on your village. They're there for a reason.”

The Fine, Ho Stay artist first hinted at her pregnancy in November 2024 while teasing an unreleased “I’m N Luv (Wit a Stripper)”–sampling song. Though she initially brushed off the speculation with, “Damn, I can’t be bloated?” Flo Milli — or rather, Flo Mommy — confirmed the news later that month. “I can’t even see my coochie no more. That’s crazy,” she joked on X.

The “In the Party” hitmaker certainly isn’t the only rapper expecting a baby in 2025, but it looks like she’s on track to welcome hers first. In January, Coi Leray announced that she was expecting a child with Trippie Redd, and DreamDoll also revealed her pregnancy that same month — though we’ll leave it up to the internet detectives to guess who the father is.

Music-wise, Flo Milli closed out 2024 with a slew of features: Skepta’s “Why Lie?,” Tee Grizzley’s “Diana” and Ndotz’s “Embrace It (Remix)” with Sexyy Red.