FLO’s "Access All Areas Tour" is hitting pause, at least for now. On Tuesday (March 4), the trio announced that they’ll be rescheduling their U.K. and European dates after Renée Downer injured her knee ligaments while rehearsing.

“It absolutely breaks our hearts to announce that we are going to have to reschedule our U.K. and European tour,” FLO shared in a statement. This isn’t the first time the group has had to change their plans for their tour. They were originally set to kick it off in Copenhagen on Sunday (March 2), before performing in Stockholm the next day. However, those dates were scrapped back in late January.

From there, the “Cardboard Box” hitmakers were set to take the stage at Hamburg’s Mojo Club on Wednesday (March 5) before making their way through cities like Cologne, Paris, Manchester, Birmingham and London. The last-mentioned city would’ve been the leg’s final stop.

“Towards the end of our rehearsals, Renée damaged ligaments in her knee, and whilst alongside our team, we have tried our best to find a solution, we just aren't able to give you the show we want at this time and a tour that you deserve,” the letter to their fans continued.

FLO’s U.S. Fans Have Nothing To Worry About

For now, FLO fans in the United States have no reason to worry. The trio assured everyone that “Renée will be recovered in time for the U.S. dates.” As Rap-Up previously reported, the trio have stops lined up in Houston, Tampa, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, Detroit and San Diego throughout April and May.

So far, they haven’t announced any supporting acts, but it would be great to see them reunite with Kehlani for their two California stops. “U.K. and Europe, we love you and absolutely can't wait to see you all very soon,” FLO concluded.

Why FLO’s ‘Access All Areas’ Run Is So Special

After spending much of last year opening for Kehlani’s "Crash World Tour," Access All Areas marked a major step forward for FLO. They introduced the project with tracks like “Bending My Rules,” “AAA” and “I’m Just A Girl,” along with the GloRilla-assisted “In My Bag.” Then, in November 2024, the girl group doubled down with a deluxe edition of the album, featuring five additional tracks, including remixes from Bree Runway, Kehlani, DIXSON, Chlöe and Halle Bailey.

With momentum like that, it’s no wonder they have one of the year’s most anticipated headlining runs. A postponement is a little disappointing, but it’s hardly the end of the world if it means fans getting an even better show once Downer fully recovers.