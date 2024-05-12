Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images and Leon Bennett / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Soulja Boy, Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Over the course of his career, Soulja Boy has shown that he doesn’t mind ruffling feathers. Saturday afternoon (Jan. 11), the “Kiss Me Thru The Phone” recording artist sent a stray shot at Drake during a multi-tweet rant on the app formerly known as Twitter.

To start his flurry of posts, Soulja Boy shared, “If they really remove TikTok then that means America is f**ked,” before stating, “Whole LA burned down like it was nothing.” After also sharing his thoughts on untrustworthy people, he stated, “Time to disappear. P.S. Drake u went out sad.” This is not the first time he has had not-so-kind words for his “Trophies” collaborator. Initially, he went viral on “The Breakfast Club” after mentioning that the “Hold On, We’re Going Home” crooner stole his whole style.

At the time of the post, fans were not clear if Soulja Boy was making mention of Drake because he lost the battle to Kendrick Lamar or because of his recent tension with NBA champion LeBron James. The two have seemingly been at odds since Drake took offense to LeBron attending Lamar’s Juneteenth event, “The Pop Out: Ken & Friends.” At the event, LeBron and his wife Savannah James were seen in the VIP section with fellow celebrities excitingly engaged at Lamar’s victory lap performance following his momentous battle against his former “Poetic Justice” collaborator.

One fan responded to Soulja Boy’s tweet saying, “If Drake went out sad what did you do?” Another user exclaimed, “This Soulja clown talking about Drake went out sad. Nobody takes you seriously, man. You need to talk about other people to stay relevant. Who really went out sad?” While Soulja Boy is not selling as many records as he used to, his public figure status has remained consistent over the years.

With streaming and social media being a main attention driver over the last few years, the innovative rapper has been able to maintain relevance through these channels as they have grown in prominence. Although many fans give him a hard time for his lack of sales on the music side, there is a huge base of fans who regard him as a legend, and remind the timeline of his past successes any chance they get.