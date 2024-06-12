Image Image Credit Mikey D / Michaella Devetter Image Alt Freddie Old Soul Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Freddie Old Soul is what happens when Hip Hop meets healing. She laces raw bars with ancestral wisdom and affirmations that feel like scripture. Straight from the South Side of Chicago, the emcee carries herself like a walking meditation but raps with the precision of someone who’s been here before. Freddie wears many hats; she's an artist, performer, self-described medicine woman, student and teacher who's pouring into her community with the same urgency she pours into herself. She’s rhyming to create space for release, reflection and realignment.

Her sound is a nostalgic renaissance rooted in truth-telling and rhythm, with lyrics that speak to survival, softness and spiritual growth. Whether she’s sharing stages with Heavy Crownz or lyrical powerhouses like Sa-Roc, Devin The Dude and Mick Jenkins, Freddie shows up with purpose in every breath. There’s no gimmick here; just bars, grace and a pen that restores.

If you’re just now tapping in, you’re not too late. Here are a few of her tracks that carry weight, wisdom and replay value for your spirit.

1. Everything Is Raw featuring Backpack Beatz

Opening with clarity and conviction, “Everything Is Raw” has a beat that knocks like footsteps on concrete, grounding Freddie's voice in reality and resistance. The musician raps with a smoky flow that sounds like it’s lived through what it’s preaching. She taps into grief, legacy and survival, weaving them all into an authentic and reflective verse. Every bar she spits lands with weight like it was written in the margins of a worn notebook.

2. Power with Aakeem Eshú

The production of “Power” moves like a steady heartbeat. The record’s lyrics center healing, self-worth and quiet resistance, with moments that feel like whispered prayers to the self. Freddie delivers lines that affirm her inner strength without needing to shout them out. Plus, her flow is smooth and deliberate, like she knows her value without waiting for anyone else to validate it. The ease in her confidence feels earned, not performed.

3. Got Dope ?

Freddie flips the concept of being "dope" into something spiritual in this _Stepchild-produced cut, reshaping the idea around consciousness and clarity. The beat rides low and hypnotic while she plays with a cadence that keeps listeners on their toes. Her verses feel layered, folding in self-discovery, hustle and elevation all in one breath. "Got Dope ?” is an introspective ride wrapped up in bounce.

4. Black Berry

"Black Berry” radiates an intimate and warm vibe, like a memory wrapped in sunlight. The rapper's voice moves like a slow pour, holding space for softness while honoring the power of Black femininity. Her lyrics touch on sweetness, sensuality and self-awareness without losing their edge. The song is tender without being fragile and grounded in a joy that feels like it took work to access.

5. At Peace featuring Asha Omega

Released in 2024, “At Peace” moves like a walk through stillness. Its lyrics feel like journal entries written after long conversations with oneself. Freddie’s voice floats over the beat with calm control, reflecting on balance, detachment and gratitude. She delivers every bar with a softness that still holds authority. Her energy is steady, like she’s finally found quiet in the middle of the noise.

6. Forest & Trees featuring Dialect Tre

Freddie uses nature as metaphor in “Forest & Trees,” anchoring her lyrics in imagery that speaks to growth, clarity and observation. The track's beat feels spacious and almost meditative, allowing her reflections to bloom in real time. She seems to write from a place of grounded awareness, choosing presence over perfection. Every word feels like it was chosen with care, like she’s pruning thoughts into poetry.

7. Feel Right

This masterpiece radiates ease. Its beat feels like sunshine, and its lyrics celebrate being comfortable in your own skin. Freddie’s voice leans into joy, trust and emotional safety with a steady rhythm that never tries too hard. Her tone is warm, romantic and self-assured, making "Feel Right" sound like freedom wrapped in melody.

8. All N**gas Go To Heaven

This 2022 single seems like a prayer spoken under Freddie’s breath — half for the world and half for herself. Its beat floats, light but intentional, while its verses carry the weight of memory, grief and legacy. In "All N**gas Go To Heaven,” the musical artist speaks on Black men with tenderness and truth, naming both their beauty and their burden without romanticizing either. It’s a mourning and honoring, with bars that feel like eulogies wrapped in love and rage. The song leaves you quiet, not because there’s nothing to say, but because she already said it all.

9. Comes To Light

"Comes To Light" shines with a sense of raw revelation and moves with the urgency of someone shedding their past to step into clarity. The beat acts like a pulse beneath her words, steady yet urgent, as she unpacks personal growth, redemption and the act of confronting what’s been kept in the dark. With every line, Freddie speaks on the power of self-realization and how that light reveals both pain and possibility. It's the kind of track that feels like lifting a weight, giving way to the freedom of owning one’s truth.

10. Crème featuring _Stepchild

A smooth, laid-back vibe runs through this collaboration in which Freddie and _Stepchild’s chemistry is undeniable. The production carries a warm, jazzy feel that complements their effortless flow, creating a mellow and introspective sound. With lyrics that balance sensuality and self-assurance, the two dive into themes of confidence and desire, but always with an eye on personal growth and empowerment. Each lyric in “Crème” feels like an affirmation of owning one’s space and energy in the world — all wrapped in a naturally cool and smooth delivery.

11. Pressure featuring Eshu

Freddie moves through “Pressure” with a calm, collected confidence that makes her words hit even harder. While she speaks on the weight of external pressures, there’s a sense of peace in her delivery, as if she’s found strength in her ability to rise above it all. Her lyrics are a quiet reflection on self-assurance, as she embraces who she is without needing to prove anything to anyone. It’s less about battling the world and more about holding your ground with a quiet strength, reminding you that real pressure doesn’t break; it shapes.