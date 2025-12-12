Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Warner Bros. TV / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Fridayy performs during Buju Banton's The Overcomer Tour at State Farm Arena on Sept. 8, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia and Mariah The Scientist appears on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airing Oct. 14, 2025 in Burbank, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The six-track EP includes a standout collaboration with Mariah The Scientist.

The project continues Fridayy's emotional R&B style, blending spiritual themes with genre-bending production.

Fridayy addressed feeling overlooked in R&B ahead of the EP’s release.

Fridayy is after the credit he's owed in R&B. On Friday (Dec. 12), the Grammy-nominated singer shared his latest project, Everybody Got Somebody, via Def Jam Recordings.

Arriving several months after his sophomore album, Some Days I’m Good, Some Days I’m Not, the six-song EP builds on Fridayy’s reputation for genre-defying R&B. On the ‘80s-inspired opener, “Taboo,” he questions, “Who out their right mind would let you out the house alone? / It don't make no difference, babe, if they left your pretty a** at home.”

From there, it segues into August’s “Below Zero,” where Fridayy sings about “feeling numb after giving so much of yourself to people and situations that don’t value you.” Fans received the standout cut ahead of the singer’s European tour, making it possibly his best send-off to summer.

For some listeners, the centerpiece of the EP will be Fridayy’s collaboration with Mariah The Scientist on “Death Do Us Part.” Together, they move through the push and pull between love and temptation, with the Atlanta singer delivering lines like, “They all told me this won't last / To let you go, to leave you in the past / But every time, I'm out the door / Then somethin' pulls me back.”

Elsewhere, the project is rounded out by the reggae-leaning “Won’t Keep You Waiting” and the guitar-led “Stallin.” Take a listen to Everybody Got Somebody below.

A few days before the EP dropped, Fridayy spoke about feeling overlooked in R&B conversations, especially after earning a Grammy nomination for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

“I feel like a lot of people from the outside looking in don’t know where to place me, but my fans know I really do this singing s**t and R&B [is] one of my first true loves,” he said. “I be seeing a lot of these lists — no disrespect — I just be feeling like I’m left out the chat, you know what I’m saying?”