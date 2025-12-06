Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images and Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Monica performs onstage during the Brandy and Monica "The Boy Is Mine" Tour - New York at Barclays Center and Mariah the Scientist performs onstage during the 2025 Global Citizen Festival at Central Park Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The surprise “Burning Blue” performance in Atlanta created a viral moment for both artists.

The moment marked a rare live link-up between two generations of R&B from the same city.

Monica later praised Mariah the Scientist on social media, calling her “my sister” and celebrating her success.

The guest list for Brandy and Monica’s “The Boy Is Mine Tour” keeps getting longer and longer. On Friday (Dec. 5) night, at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, the “Angel of Mine” singer brought out Mariah the Scientist for a special performance of “Burning Blue.”

“I want y’all to give a warm welcome to my sister, Mariah the Scientist,” Monica said as the crowd erupted. Moments later, the “Is It A Crime” artist began her rendition of the track. “I got that blue fever / Cold as ice 'til you came near / You're like another fire-breathing creature,” she sang.

The two artists don’t have an official collaboration, although fans may remember that during last year’s “To Be Eaten Alive Tour,” Mariah performed “Aura” over Monica’s “So Gone” instrumental.

After the show, Monica took to social media to share photos and clips from the night. “Thank you to my sis, [Mariah the Scientist]. Thank you for showing up for me. I enjoy our talks and will always be in your corner,” she wrote. “I love you, and congratulations on all your success!”

As with many of the recent “The Boy Is Mine Tour” stops, there were even more special guests in the building. Yung Joc came out for “It’s Goin’ Down,” while Usher was also spotted in the crowd.

Friday night offered a glimpse of what fans can expect from Mariah’s “HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY TOUR” next year. With Chxrry as the supporting act, the trek will begin in Paris in January and wrap its international leg later that month after moving through cities like Manchester, Birmingham, and London. The North American run is set to begin in February 2026.

Of course, the tour will support HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY, which arrived in August with a lone feature from Kali Uchis. Standout cuts included “Rainy Days” and “Sacrifice.”