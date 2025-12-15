Image Image Credit Al Pereira / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt DJ Funk Flex (aka Funkmaster Flex) opens for Big Daddy Kane at City Winery on Feb. 1, 2024, in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

NYC radio is going through a shake up, and the details are still being verified. Despite early reports, Funk Flex will not be replacing the recently canceled “Ebro in the Morning” slot on HOT 97.

On Friday (Dec. 12), host Ebro Darden revealed and confirmed that his show with co-hosts Peter Rosenberg and Laura Stylez had been cancelled. “It’s done. More to come. #EbroInTheMorning,” he wrote on X.

Later in the day, the Apple Music host released a video where he theorized that his “progressive” political views were at least part of the reason the show was shuttered. The fallout sparked a variety of reactions to the news that — along with sadness and anger at the loss — also included DJ Akademiks mocking their firing and Drake chiming in via emoji.

Through all the chaos, it eventually was revealed that Funk Flex would be holding down the morning airwaves on Monday (Dec. 15). Various outlets even reported that the iconic DJ was taking over moving forward.

However, Funk Flex is adamant that his hosting of the show is only temporary. On Sunday (Dec. 14), he hopped into the comment section of HOT 97’s social media post to stop the speculation in its tracks.

“So we are clear! I’m only covering tomorrow only! (One day),” Flex wrote. After saluting Darden, Rosenberg and Stylez, he added, “Ebro [you were] my boss for years… your passion for the music and dedication to the radio game is unmatched! I love you and I’m going to miss [you]! We been to war together when no one would stand with us!”

As Flex mentioned, Darden stepped down from his coveted position as Program Director of HOT 97 back in 2014. At the time, he was already doing double duty as an on-air talent and said he had to leave the post to participate in the Hip Hop station’s forthcoming reality TV series on VH1. The series, “This Is Hot 97,” was short-lived, but in 2019 he was appointed Apple Music's global editorial head of Hip Hop and R&B.

As for the future of “Ebro in the Morning,” an X post on Friday (Dec. 13) from @TheELRShow encouraged people to subscribe to their YouTube channel.