Future is known for maintaining plenty of mutually beneficial relationships in the music industry. Apparently, the Atlanta rapper’s affability also extends to his fashion acumen, too, as he’s been named a Friend of the House by Louis Vuitton.

The famed French luxury fashion house made the announcement on Monday (Dec. 15). Basically, the WE DON’T TRUST YOU artist will serve as a brand ambassador.

“Future embodies the core values of Louis Vuitton, including creativity, artistry and a pioneering spirit that resonates with international audiences,” a LV representative said in a press statement. “His unique style and creative vision make him an invaluable addition to the Louis Vuitton family.”

At the Met Gala back in May, where he first debuted his blonde hairstyle, the “Jumpman” rapper was seen wearing a custom-made grey quarter-zip outfit by Louis Vuitton. He was also spotted at the fashion house’s Spring/Summer 2026 men’s show during Paris Fashion Week in June.

On Monday, Future Hendrix appeared in a clip shared on LV’s Instagram. The caption reads, “[An] inspiring and innovative journey unfolds with the new Friend of the House, tracing the core values held by Louis Vuitton and Pharrell — a testament to creativity, artistry and a pioneering spirit.”

Pharrell — who designed Future’s Met Gala fit — is LV’s men’s creative director. The Virginia native and Future have collaborated musically in the past on “Move That Dope.” The 2014 single appeared on Future’s Honest album and was produced by Pharrell and Mike WiLL Made-It.

Future has some company in his role over at LV. Other current Friends of the House include pro soccer star Jude Bellingham and skateboarder Tyshawn Jones. As for what the “March Madness” rapper and the famed fashion innovators have specifically in the works, all the brand said in a press statement was that it “eagerly anticipates an inspiring and innovative journey” that will celebrate their “dynamic partnership.”