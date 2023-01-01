Image Image Credit Edward Berthelot / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt JAY-Z and Beyonce at Louis Vuitton’s Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s presence at the Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2026 show highlighted their ongoing support of Pharrell’s creative vision.

The event blended Hip Hop and high fashion, with music from Clipse, Doechii; and Tyler, The Creator.

Pharrell continues to bridge culture and couture as Louis Vuitton’s men’s creative director.

When Pharrell calls, everyone answers. On Tuesday (June 24), Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Future, and many more showed up for Louis Vuitton’s Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Fresh from wrapping her final “Cowboy Carter Tour” stop at Stade de France, Queen Bey rolled in wearing a double-denim Texas tuxedo topped with a cowboy hat, while Hov went with a black leather jacket and trousers. The power couple was seated front row, alongside other big names like Future, Spike Lee, and BTS’ j-hope.

Also spotted were musicians like PinkPantheress, ASAP Nast, Karol G, Kitty Cash, Uncle Waffles, and Clipse’s Pusha T and No Malice. Plenty of other familiar faces from sports and entertainment filled out the event, too. Among them were Steve Harvey, Russell Westbrook, Victor Wembanyama, Nigo, and James Harden.

Image Image Credit Edward Berthelot / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyonce Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit Marc Piasecki / Contributor via Getty Images, Marc Piasecki / Contributor via Getty Images, and Marc Piasecki / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Future, PinkPantheress, ASAP Nast Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

It’s Pharrell, so of course the music at Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week show didn’t disappoint. Toward the end, the crowd was treated to a reworked version of Clipse’s “So Be It," the same one where Pusha took aim at Travis Scott. It then closed with a Doechii and Tyler, The Creator collaboration called “Get Right,” produced by Pharrell himself.

“Evoking the global spirit of the LVERS vision, Pharrell presents a collection rooted in the multi-faceted signatures of Indian sartorialism — threading a cross-cultural narrative through a contemporary wardrobe,” Louis Vuitton said of the show. Listen to a snippet of “Get Right” below.

Pharrell was named Louis Vuitton’s men’s creative director in February 2023, and since then, he’s been pulling the music world closer to high fashion. At the brand’s FW25 show in January, he gave fans an early listen to Don Toliver and j-hope’s “LV Bag.” On the fashion front, Tyler was tapped to design his own capsule collection last year.