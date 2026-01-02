Image Image Credit Thaddaeus McAdams / Contributor via Getty Images and Thaddaeus McAdams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt G Herbo poses during New Year's Eve Hosted By NeYo & Terrence J at Brooklyn Chop House on December 31, 2025 in Miami, Florida and Taina Williams poses for a picture and shows off her new engagement ring during New Year's Eve Hosted By NeYo & Terrence J at Brooklyn Chop House Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The rapper proposed to Taina Williams during a private New Year’s Eve celebration in Miami.

The couple, who share two children, have been together since 2019 and were surrounded by family during the proposal.

G Herbo reflected on the moment with a playful Instagram post, calling it “one of the best days” of his life.

Taina Williams is a fiancée! On New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31), G Herbo proposed to his longtime girlfriend and the mother of his two youngest kids.

At a private celebration inside Miami’s Brooklyn Chophouse, the Chicago rapper dropped to one knee and popped the big question. The couple were surrounded by close friends and family, including Williams’ mother, Emily Bustamante.

“You’ve been with me through all my trials and tribulations,” G Herbo told the model and influencer, per HOT 97. “You are the most important thing in my life.” The “Pull Up” artist continued, “Everything I’ve built, I’ve built for you and our family.”

Moments later, G Herbo praised Williams for being “a phenomenal woman, great partner, [and] great mother” before addressing her by her full name. “I’m ready to do this, Taina Dominique Williams. Will you marry me?” he asked. Naturally, she said yes.

Reflecting on the moment in an Instagram post on Thursday (Jan. 1), G Herbo said, “LAST NIGHT WAS ONE OF THE BEST DAYS OF MY LIFE… I MANNED UP, I BOSSED UP, AND I MADE THE SMARTEST DECISION EVER BY MAKING [Taina Williams] SIGN A DEATH ROW CONTRACT!!! THIS S**T 4 LIFE NOW. LOVE YOU, MAMIIIII.”

G Herbo and Williams have been together since 2019 and share two children: Essex (born in 2021) and Emmy (born in 2022). It’s also worth noting that he has another son, Yosohn Santana Wright, from his previous relationship with Ari Fletcher.

Interestingly enough, G Herbo is far from the only rapper to get engaged within the past month or so. Young Thug asked Mariah the Scientist to marry him in December, while NLE Choppa made the holidays extra special by proposing to “Baddies Gone Wild” star Erica Ravén. Before that, Asian Doll revealed that she got engaged on the beach for her 29th birthday.