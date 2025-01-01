Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt GELO Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

GELO is one step closer to cementing himself as a bona fide rap star. On Saturday (March 15), during his Rolling Loud California debut, the basketball player-turned-rapper came through with a medley of hits from his ever-growing catalog.

Striding onto the stage in a red leather jacket and jorts, GELO opened with a premiere of “Law & Order,” initially previewed on a Feb. 6 stream with Plaqueboymax, before launching into the first of two performances of “Tweaker.” The viral record, which blew up last year with help from YouTuber N3on, has been a fan favorite ever since — fittingly, the pair confirmed another livestream just moments before the Anaheim native’s set.

“We can’t forget about the ladies,” GELO said before easing into the more recent “Can You Please.” Unfortunately, the crowd didn’t get a surprise appearance from GloRilla — who’s on the road herself — but that didn’t slow him down. By that point, his entourage stormed the stage and started firing off water guns into the crowd. “The gang joined me out here, man, we gon’ get turned up,” he said.

GELO Previewed New Music At Rolling Loud California 2025

From there, GELO had two options: Wrap things up early or treat the festivalgoers to something brand new. Of course, he chose the latter option. “They talking ‘bout I’m a one-hit wonder,” the rapper said while silencing his doubters.

“He say my song weak, his game weaker/ B**ch, you can’t get up with me ‘cause you is not a tweaker,” the 26-year-old spat over a YoungBoy Never Broke Again-esque instrumental. Arguably, the most exciting line to come from the teaser was, interestingly, a jab at someone in the NBA: “How n**gas played on the Bucks and still ain’t got no f**kin’ bucks?”

At just over 12 minutes, GELO’s set was easily one of the shortest sets of the festival, which checks out, considering his streaming catalog consists of just two released songs and a remix. However, what he lacked in runtime, he made up for in presence. It wouldn't be all that surprising to see him return next year with even more to offer.

“LA and Rolling Loud, I love y’all for pulling up and supporting me,” GELO shared. He then left fans with one final promise: “I got the album coming soon.”