Image Image Credit Luke Hales / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt LiAngelo Ball Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

LiAngelo Ball is a full-time rapper now and people are going to have to get used to it. After being announced as Def Jam’s newest signee in January, he has been on an absolute roll. Setting the tone with the release of the remix of his hit song “Tweaker” with Lil Wayne, the former ball player left it all on the court with his performance during the NBA’s Saturday (Feb. 15) night edition of All-Star Weekend events at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

The performance showcased the former NBA G League prospect’s first televised production since performing the hit song at the 2025 NFL playoff game. After being announced by his older brother, Lonzo Ball, Gelo swerved and bent the corner with a group of Golden State Warriors dancers to recite the catchy hook from his new single. After getting settled onto the court, he ran through his two verses even though he was seemingly a bit out of breath towards the end of the track.

During the performance, various high-level athletes and sports media personalities had feedback regarding his new offering. Jemele Hill stated, “That breath control got Gelo fighting for his life.” Skip Bayless asserted, “Good for Gelo Ball. He couldn't play basketball the way his younger and older brother can, now he's become a THING in the rap game. Unbelievable.” While this critique was kind, it could be a bit bias seeing as though Bayless is a huge fan of Lil Wayne, who was featured on the “Tweaker” remix.

While there are some people who do not believe the Gelo experiment will last long, there are others who have enjoyed the new song snippets that he and his brothers have been teasing on social media. Virality is a gift and a curse for new musicians, and although it may be tough to follow up his debut track, Gelo seems to be prepared for the challenge.

Though he is not new to the spotlight or attention of the public, it will be interesting to see how he navigates his personal life following his new level of fame. Fans are already starting to point out his alleged abandonment of his children’s mother, Nikki Mudarris. On Feb. 8, the reality television star took to Instagram to expose him for leaving her after getting another woman pregnant.

Check out his NBA All-Star Weekend performance of “Tweaker” below.