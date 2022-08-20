Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Durk Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Lil Durk’s Deep Thoughts is no longer dropping later in the month, as many fans already suspected. According to its pre-save page across DSPs, fans can now expect to hear the rapper’s forthcoming studio album on Jan. 31, 2025.

The news coincided with Durk pleading not guilty in his murder-for-hire case on Thursday (Nov. 14). The Chicago native is currently facing conspiracy, use of interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death and possession and use of firearms, including a machine gun, for his involvement in an alleged plot to kill rapper Quando Rondo.

As Rap-Up detailed in October, five of Durk’s Only The Family affiliates were taken into custody over a 2022 Los Angeles shooting. While Rondo ultimately survived, his cousin, Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson, unfortunately lost his life. “The shooting occurred in the open, at a gas station at a busy intersection, endangering many others in the area,” U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada wrote in a statement.

Police believe the incident was likely in retaliation for Rondo’s role in the death of King Von, whom Durk had collaborated with extensively before the 2020 tragedy.

The latest delay marked the second time Deep Thoughts was pushed back, with the first time taking place just two weeks before U.S. Marshals arrested Durk in Broward County, Florida. At the time of reporting, offerings like “Turn Up A Notch,” “Monitoring Me,” “Late Checkout” featuring Hunxho and “Opportunist” are still on the LP.

It’s also worth mentioning that Durk’s trial is scheduled to kick off on Jan. 7, with pre-trial hearings slated for November and December, per ABC 7 Chicago. It’s unclear whether he’ll be granted bond, especially in light of his alleged attempts to flee the country.

In October, FBI agent Sarah Corcoran claimed, “Durk booked two flights from South Florida airports — one to Dubai and one to Switzerland. He then booked a private flight to Italy, but was arrested in Miami before he could board it.”