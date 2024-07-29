Image Image Credit Phillip Faraone / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

GloRilla has prevailed through it all, no matter how many people have tried to write her off. On Monday (March 17) night, during the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Victoria Monét and Feid presented the “I LUV HER” rapper with the Hip Hop Artist of the Year award.

“I ain’t won an award in a good minute, so I brought my special thanks out,” GloRilla said at the start of her speech. She then thanked iHeartRadio, the program directors, DJs, Yo Gotti, Interscope Records, Collective Music Group and her management. “Oh, I forgot to thank God first of all. I take everybody back,” the artist teased. “Thank God first.”

Then, in arguably one of her most relatable moments of the year, GloRilla said, “Don’t let nobody tell y’all what y’all can’t do, because they tried to count me out but look where I’m at.” It’s true. Many of us have watched the rapper fight for her spot in the genre, whether it’s stan Twitter pitting her against Sexyy Red or proving herself through the incredible feature run she’s been on lately.

Before accepting her award, GloRilla took the stage in an all-gold ensemble to do a medley from GLORIOUS, or, as Monét put it, “her amazing debut album.” She opened with “NEVER FIND” alongside fellow Memphis artist K Carbon. “Walkin' likе I'm talkin', back it up just like I'm 'posed to,” the 25-year-old rapped over the project’s underrated bonus track. From there, viewers were treated to the Taylor Swift-approved “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME,” with Sexyy Red popping out midway through to a roaring crowd.

Then, on Tuesday (March 18) morning, GloRilla gave fans a little perspective on just how far she’s come with a side-by-side video set to 2021’s “Set The Tone.” On the left side, she’s seen in her shimmering black gown from the previous night, while the right showed her in the studio before the fame. It served as a much-needed reminder that hard work truly does pay off, and for the Memphis star, it’s only the beginning.