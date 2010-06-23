Image Image Credit Steve Jennings / Contributor via Getty Images, Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images, and Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Plies Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Plies is taking legal action against GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion, and Soulja Boy for alleged copyright infringement. He claimed the trio used the “infrared countdown beat” from his 2008 song “Me & My Goons” without permission.

According to TMZ, Soulja Boy used the instrumental for 2010’s “Pretty Boy Swag,” which, to date, has garnered over 54 million YouTube views. GloRilla and Megan used the same beat 14 years later on the Ehhthang Ehhthang standout cut “Wanna Be.” It debuted at No. 11 on the Hot 100 chart, marking their first of three joint efforts to do so.

While Soulja Boy, GloRilla, or Megan have yet to respond directly, the Houston native’s frequent collaborator LilJuMadeDaBeat did. Despite not contributing to the song, he said, “‘My Dougie’ came it in 2006, ‘Me & My Goons’ came it in 2008. Big E, the producer of ‘My Dougie,’ is credited on ‘Wanna Be.'”

“For the record, ‘Pretty Boy Swag’ is a remake of ‘My Dougie’ as well. Soulja Boy is on the ‘My Dougie (Remix),’” the beatmaker expanded. “‘Me & My Goons’ [is] literally not even the single for that Plies album.”

Cardi B is also mentioned in Plies’ lawsuit, having appeared on the “Wanna Be (Remix)” in May, while Hot Girl Productions, Universal Music Group, and Interscope Records are among the other defendants listed.

“Wanna Be” marked GloRilla and Megan’s first time working together musically, followed by them hitting the road together for the “Hot Girl Summer Tour.” Afterward, the Memphis star lent her voice to “Accent” from MEGAN. Fast forward to October, they teamed up again for “HOW I LOOK” from GLORIOUS. The most recent record landed at No. 90 on the Hot 100 chart.

In a sit-down with Billboard, Megan hinted that a project with GloRilla could happen one day: “I think that would be very fire. I ain’t gon’ say too much, but it feels like it’s going to get done.”