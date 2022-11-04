Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images and Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla, Doechii, Halle Bailey, Chloe Bailey Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

GloRilla, Doechii, Jill Scott, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Nija, Lady London and more will be honorees at Heather Lowery’s Femme It Forward “Give Her FlowHERS” Awards Gala in Los Angeles, California, on Friday, Nov. 8.

Live Nation will present the event ceremony, which will be held in Beverly Hills to “recognize and celebrate Black women in music.” This is Femme It Forward’s third annual event, executive produced by Miatta Johnson and Massah David of MVD Inc., a creative agency. In a press release, founders of the event claimed, “This event, known for uniting notable artists, visionaries, executives, and tastemakers, will honor trailblazing women who have made a profound impact in their respective fields.”

GloRilla will be awarded the Big Femme Energy Award and rising Hip Hop star Doechii will be presented the Visionary Award. The My Sister’s Keeper Award will be given to talented multi-hyphenate siblings, Chloe and Halle Bailey. Lady London and Nija will be presented with their own awards honoring their songwriting ability and embodiment of self-love, respectively.

Discussing the forthcoming ceremony, Lowery exclaimed, “We are beyond excited to bring the Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala back for a third year. This celebration isn’t just about recognition. It's about planting seeds for a legacy that will last long after us.”

She continued, “Every year, we honor the trailblazing women who continue to shift culture and open doors, while also lifting up the emerging creatives following in their footsteps. We celebrate, support, and champion women at every stage of their journey because giving women their flowers isn’t just a moment — it’s a movement.”

There will also be performances from young music stars like Jai’Len Josey, Tanner Adell, Amaria, Zyah Belle, with a set from DJ Faucet. MC Lyte will be the voice of the ceremony. Femme It Forward plans to recognize the women who have made an invaluable impact as mentors of the organization's mentorship program, Next Gem Femme, which accelerates career opportunities and trajectories for young women of color.

Past honorees include Maeta, SZA, Teyana Taylor, Lori Harvey and many others.