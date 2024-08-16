Image Image Credit Steph Chambers / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla at 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

GloRilla recreated her viral “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” music video with friends, echoing its original look and energy.

The visual drop builds anticipation for her first Glo Bash in Memphis, a major milestone in her career.

Despite recent legal trouble, GloRilla is focused on celebrating her 26th birthday and hometown return.

GloRilla is going back to where it all started. On Thursday (July 24) night, the rapper shared a video of herself recreating the visual for her breakout hit with Hitkidd, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).”

Wearing a white tank top and denim shorts — just like in the original video from three years ago — GloRilla linked back up with her day ones to turn up to the record. “And I'm S-I-N-G-L-E again / Outside hanging out the window with my ratchet-a** friends,” she raps. Obviously, a lot has changed since then, most notably the fact that she’s now one of the biggest names in Hip Hop right now.

“Look how much she’s grown as an artist,” someone wrote underneath the post. Another said, “Add the baby in the video. It’s only right!” seemingly referring to GloRilla’s then-pregnant homegirl we saw dancing on the hood of a car in the original visual.

On Friday (July 25) night, GloRilla’s first annual Glo Bash will officially bring her “The Glorious Tour” to a close, after sweeping through cities like Houston, Atlanta, New York and more since it first started in March. Muni Long and Rob49 — who previously teamed up with the rapper on “DON’T DESERVE” and “Mama (Remix),” respectively — will join the event as supporting acts. So far, no other special guests have been confirmed for the sold-out FedEx Forum show.

Despite a rocky start to her week, the “LET HER COOK” artist clearly isn’t letting that spoil her 26th birthday celebration. As Rap-Up previously reported, police allegedly discovered cannabis and a controlled substance at her home over the weekend after responding to a burglary attempt. At the time, the Memphis native was in Indianapolis for the WNBA All-Star Weekend. She reportedly turned herself in at Forsyth County Jail on Tuesday (July 22), before eventually being released on a $22,260 bond.

“Instead of focusing on finding the suspects, they focus on some cannabis,” GloRilla tweeted on Thursday (July 24). “Long story short, my house gets home invaded, and I'm the only one [who] gets arrested. So that’s tea.”