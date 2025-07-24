Image Image Credit Bennett Raglin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Police arrested GloRilla on felony drug charges after responding to a burglary at her suburban Atlanta home.

Her legal team claims she was out of town and is being unfairly charged despite being the victim.

The burglary remains unsolved, but GloRilla now faces two serious drug-related felonies.

The circumstances surrounding the Tuesday (July 22) arrest of GloRilla, born Gloria Woods, are leading to more questions and speculation. The Memphis rapper’s lawyers are adamant that she is actually the victim in a case involving drugs, stolen jewelry and a home invasion.

Immediately after news broke of the “Yeah Glo!” rapper’s arrest for felony drug possession on Thursday (July 24), her lawyers began to take the authorities to task over the treatment of their client.

Glo’s home was reportedly broken into over the weekend while she was out of town. Forsyth County law enforcement responded to a “burglary in progress” on Saturday (July 19). Apparently three people entered the home but were fired upon by an “armed occupant” inside, chasing the intruders away.

It was when deputies swept the home to be sure there were no longer any threats inside that they found the illicit drugs. After deputies reportedly cited a “strong odor consistent with illegal narcotics," a search warrant was secured and “a significant amount of marijuana” in the closet of the main bedroom was allegedly found.

Despite not being home during the break in, Glo was ultimately charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a Schedule One controlled substance, both of which are felonies in Georgia. She voluntarily surrendered on Tuesday at the Forsyth County Jail, posted her $22,260 bond and was freed on the same day, according to TMZ Hip Hop.

Glo’s attorneys, Marissa Goldberg and Drew Findling, say their client is being unjustly treated. "The arrest of Gloria Woods is a disturbing window into how warped law enforcement priorities have become,” the attorneys said in a statement to the publication. “Ms. Woods was out of town when her residence became a target for a group of home invaders who most likely knew she wasn’t there. What they didn’t know was that she had family staying with her that were traumatized by the violent entrance of this group who grabbed high-value jewelry before taking off once they realized the home wasn’t vacant.”

The law firm added, “No arrest warrants have been issued for the violent home invaders. Ms. Woods is a victim, not a suspect. [These are] our tax dollars at work, absolutely unbelievable."

On Thursday (July 24), Glo gave her side of the story via a message on X. “Long story short my house [was] home invaded and I’m the only one [who] gets arrested,” she wrote. The rapper also added that she was in Indianapolis performing at the WNBA All-Star game over the weekend.