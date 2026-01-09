Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images and Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla performs during Roots Picnic 2025 and Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs during 2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

GloRilla and Pooh Shiesty linked up in the studio to preview a new track.

Social media users are buzzing, with many calling for a remix or full release.

The collaboration hints at a bigger Memphis rap moment as both artists prep new projects.

GloRilla and Pooh Shiesty are cooking up new music. On Thursday (Jan. 8) evening, the Memphis rappers shared a video of themselves in the studio along with a snippet of the record they’ve been working on together.

“Pop out with that dog s**t, that’s just how we stunt, mane / He look, he took, that’s the end of the booking, now that n**ga’s done, mane / All my diamonds super clear, I’m shining like the sun, mane,” GloRilla rapped in the teaser.

Shortly after, Pooh Shiesty launched into his verse: “Pistol toter, pudge in my T-shirt every time my drum hang / You can’t pick a wrong one, everybody live that Choppa Gang / South Memphis to the North, screaming, ‘Aye mane, say mane’ / B**ch, you gave it, b**ch, you giving it / That’s not the same thang.” Take a listen below.

“Gave it [and] giving it,” GloRilla’s “NEVER FIND” collaborator, K Carbon, commented under the post. “Can’t wait for this to drop,” another user added, while someone else already had ideas for the remix: “Now throw [Finesse2tymes] or Key Glock on the remix or y’all ain’t real.”

Over on X, someone said that the rappers were “carrying Memphis” while another wrote, “I’m going to need that GloRilla and Pooh Shiesty collab to come out sooner rather than later.” Continue scrolling to see more reactions.

So far, neither artist has confirmed when the song might arrive or whose project it’ll belong to — assuming it lands on an album at all. Either way, both are overdue for another full-length project. Pooh Shiesty, who returned home last October, released “FDO” last month.

Although he hasn’t delivered a project since 2021’s Shiesty Season, the “Back in Blood” hitmaker told Apple Music’s Ebro Darden in December 2025 that one is “on the way, on the way.” He also confirmed that fans won’t have to wait “that long” for it.

GloRilla, on the other hand, debuted “MARCH” and “Special” that same month. Earlier in 2025, during an X Spaces session, she confirmed she’d already started working on her follow-up to GLORIOUS. “[I’m] stepping into a new era. I can’t tell y’all when it’s gonna be. But I’m excited for it, and I hope y’all like it,” the artist said.