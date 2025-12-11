Image Image Credit Allen Berezovsky / Contributor via Getty Images, Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images, and Mark Blinch / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena, CoCo Jones attends the a 2025-26 Emirates NBA Cup game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena, Rapper GloRilla stands courtside as the Toronto Raptors play the Indiana Pacers during the second half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

These rap and R&B WAGs are making headlines with bold fashion, public love, and major milestones.

They are not just dating athletes; they are redefining what it means to be a WAG in Hip Hop culture.

From surprise engagements to viral courtside moments, each couple brings a unique story to the spotlight.

Some of our favorite rap and R&B stars are in their WAG eras. In 2025, we saw singers like Coco Jones and Normani announcing engagements to some of the best of the best in basketball and football, plus Cardi B cheering on NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs, the father of her fourth child.

A WAG, for those not familiar, is simply an acronym for the wives and girlfriends of athletes, whether from the NFL, NBA, or any other sport. Ciara fits the bill with Russell Wilson, whom she married back in 2016. Elsewhere in the WAG world, rappers like GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion have announced their relationships with Brandon Ingram and Klay Thompson.

Being a WAG definitely comes with perks, like increased visibility around their relationships — we’re guilty as charged — and plenty of opportunities to serve stylish looks every season. With that in mind, here’s a closer look at eight rap and R&B WAGs.

1. Megan Thee Stallion

Starting with our favorite lover girl, Megan Thee Stallion, who went public with her relationship with Klay Thompson in July 2025. She said meeting the basketball star felt “like a f**king movie,” and judging by all the couple content we’ve gotten since then, that checks out.

After the pair attended her inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala and shared a few workout videos during the off-season, fans finally got to see Megan at some of Klay’s games during his second year with the Dallas Mavericks. She’s gone to games with his mom, Julie Thompson, and even with a few friends. No matter who’s by her side, we can always count on the “Whenever” rapper to serve courtside looks.

2. Ciara

Ciara and Russell Wilson are completely adorable, and have been since they first married in 2016. Although the “Goodies” singer already had a child from her previous relationship with Future, the two went on to welcome a few more little ones: Sienna, Win, and Amora.

Ciara has been right by Russ’ side through multiple NFL teams, starting with the Seattle Seahawks. From there, he went to the Denver Broncos, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and, in 2025, the New York Giants. Along the way, she's given football fans plenty of great outfits to steal for game day.

3. Normani

Normani and DK Metcalf’s engagement took nearly everyone by surprise, mostly because he dropped the news at a press conference following his trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The wide receiver knew things were serious after “about a year and a half” because, up until then, he’d never had a relationship longer than a year.

The “Wild Side” singer, who began dating Metcalf in 2022, explained that he staged the proposal by telling her they were organizing a surprise birthday dinner for his sister. When she arrived at the NFL star’s family home and saw both of their families there, she learned she was the one being surprised. “I was thinking that I’m in on the secret, and it turned out that everybody else was in on the secret and I had no idea what was going on,” Normani told Vogue.

“There’s nobody that I would want to spend the rest of my life with and do life with. He’s literally my best friend,” she also shared with the publication.

4. Cardi B

Cardi B's love life is just another reason not to give up on romance, even if you’re bouncing back from a tumultuous relationship. After filing for divorce from Offset for the second time, the Grammy-winning rapper stepped out with Stefon Diggs. The pair made their first public appearance together at a Celtics-Knicks game in May 2025.

A few months later, in September, Cardi revealed she and Diggs were expecting their first child together. “I feel very powerful that I’m doing all this work,” she shared with “CBS Mornings” host Gayle King. “But I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby, and me and my man, we’re very supportive of each other.”

Sticking to the WAG playbook, Cardi cheered on Diggs at a New England Patriots game against the Atlanta Falcons that November, just days before having their baby boy.

5. Coco Jones

“To be able to call her my fiancée, my wife, is a blessing,” Donovan Mitchell said about getting engaged to Coco Jones. The NBA player and Grammy-winning songstress shared the news in July 2025. According to a rep, the two “took a moment to recharge on vacation,” which is when Mitchell popped the big question.

They had been dating for two years at that point, and in the meantime, fans spotted her courtside at several Cleveland Cavaliers games. “She’s amazing. She’s an amazing human being. She brings me peace,” he said of Jones during the team’s media day.

6. Kash Doll

Even though Za'Darius Smith announced he’s retiring in October 2025, a WAG is still a WAG either way. The NFL linebacker and Kash Doll confirmed their relationship earlier that year and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the BET Awards.

As the “Ice Me Out” rapper shared on "Baby, This is Keke Palmer," the pair first met while Smith was playing for the Detroit Lions. Not long after Kash Doll returned home following her split from Tracy T, they ran into each other at a club. “He walked through security and everything and introduced himself,” Kash Doll remembered. “I said, ‘That was sexy.’”

7. GloRilla

As most of us know, GloRilla has a thing for athletes, especially guys in the NBA! In September 2025, the “TGIF” rapper made things Instagram official with Brandon Ingram, whom she first met while he was playing for the New Orleans Pelicans.

“I'm just a big fan of basketball,” she told Complex about her love for the sport. The GLORIOUS artist shared that she and Ingram crossed paths during the Pelicans’ game against the Memphis Grizzlies around Thanksgiving the year before. And for anyone wondering, yes, he made the first move.

According to GloRilla, their relationship ended up inspiring “a few songs,” so there’s that.

8. Ella Mai

Ella Mai has said more than once that she’s “not one to talk” about her dating life, though the “Boo’d Up” singer has been seen courtside at several of Jayson Tatum’s games. The two, who reportedly started dating in 2020, were later spotted at Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July White Party in the Hamptons in 2022.

In 2024, Mai welcomed her first child with the NBA star. Interestingly, the internet didn’t know she was pregnant until after Tatum led the Boston Celtics to the Finals that year, when they attended a championship party. The Heart On My Sleeve artist keeps her private life private, and that's totally okay.