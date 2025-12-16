Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Pooh Shiesty performs during 2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest at Central Station on April 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Rap fans won’t have to wait long for Pooh Shiesty’s first project since coming home from prison in October. On Monday (Dec. 15), during Apple Music’s “The Ebro Show,” the “Back in Blood” artist shared that his next full-length is “on the way, on the way.”

When Ebro Darden asked about the timeline, Shiesty said people won’t be waiting “that long at all.” He added, “[It’s] coming real soon like a movie.” When questioned about whether it might arrive before summer, he confirmed, “S**t is on the way.”

Though it might be a while longer until we get the full details, Shiesty’s next project will be his first since 2021’s Shiesty Season. The Memphis rapper’s debut mixtape notably included features from Lil Durk, 21 Savage and frequent collaborator BIG30, with even more guests on the deluxe.

Last Friday (Dec. 12), Shiesty dropped his first single of the year, “FDO” — short for “First Day Out.” Across the record, he name-dropped Kendrick Lamar, Durk, Yo Gotti, and several others. “Where y'all? Stolo still parked, stuffin' zaza in pickle jars / If my Drac' jam on me, we beefin', I'ma turn Kendrick Lamar,” he rapped.

Earlier in the track, Bronny James — son of LeBron James — also caught a surprise stray. “Your daddy a killer, but you ain't, you just like Bronny James,” Shiesty spat. When Darden asked if he expected the record to take off the way it did, he explained, “I expected the most, you know what I’m saying? I expected it to go crazy. I expected the whole nine, but that motherf**ker [is] doing some outrageous s**t.”

In 2022, Shiesty was sentenced to five years and three months in prison in connection with an armed robbery at a Florida hotel. However, he ended up coming home early due to time served and good behavior. “The government wanted [him to serve] 10 [years]… He got three,” the musician's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, wrote on Instagram.