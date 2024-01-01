Image Image Credit NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rapper GloRilla performs onstage with “I Luv Her” collaborator T-Pain Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

GloRilla is being recognized with the BMI Impact Award for her breakout success and rising influence in Hip Hop.

T-Pain is being honored with the BMI President’s Award for his decades-long legacy in R&B and Hip Hop.

The 2025 BMI R&B/Hip Hop Awards will take place on Aug. 28 in Los Angeles.

GloRilla and T-Pain will be honored at the 2025 BMI R&B/Hip Hop Awards. The annual event is going down in August at a private ceremony in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday (July 29), BMI announced that Big Glo will be receiving the BMI Impact Award for her “groundbreaking artistry, creative vision, and influence on the future of music.” Glo hit the music industry like a rocket when her 2022 song “F.N.F. (Let's Go)” went viral. She’s been making hits ever since, signing with Memphis rap OG Yo Gotti's record label, Collective Music Group (via Interscope), and releasing her debut album, Glorious, in October 2024.

“This year’s Impact Award recipient GloRilla’s bold voice and fearless creativity is currently shaping and inspiring the future of Hip Hop, making her the perfect choice for this honor,” said Catherine Brewton, BMI’s vice president, creative, Atlanta, in a press statement. “It’s going to be an incredible night highlighting the exceptional artistry of all BMI’s award-winning songwriters, producers, and publishers, who are the creative visionaries of the music industry.”

Earlier in 2025, Glo was presented with the Powerhouse Award at Billboard Women in Music thanks to an incredible 2024. Clearly, the “Yeah Glo!” rapper isn’t losing momentum, as she recently performed at the WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, July 19 and held her inaugural Glo Bash concert (which brought the “The Glorious Tour” to a close) on Friday (July 25) night at the FedExForum in Memphis.

As for T-Pain, the R&B and Hip Hop icon is receiving the BMI President’s Award as a nod to a hitmaking career that has now spanned decades and generations, along with two Grammy Awards and millions of albums sold. Previous recipients have included Ludacris, Pitbull and more.

GloRilla is off to a great start in reaching the type of accolades T-Pain has achieved. But recently, she hit a minor speed bump due to an arrest on drug charges. The young star was released on bond the same day and was actually the victim of a home invasion (she was away at the time), which is what led to the alleged drug bust.

The 2025 BMI R&B/Hip Hop Awards will be held on Thursday, Aug. 28 in Los Angeles.