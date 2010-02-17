Image Image Credit Bennett Raglin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

GloRilla is well aware of the internet clowning her chorus on Travis Scott’s “SHYNE,” and luckily, she's ready to laugh right along. On Tuesday (July 15), the rapper shared studio footage showing exactly how her contributions to the JACKBOYS 2 song came together.

“Don't ask me 'bout no h** I used to f**k with, I ain't got nothin' to say / My only regret is bein' too young to f**k Matthew McConaughey,” GloRilla rapped into the mic just moments before delivering the hilarious “wobbly, wiggly, wobbly, wiggly” chorus. Shortly after, she burst out in laughter. Take a look at the clip below.

For those too young to catch the reference, GloRilla’s chorus on “SHYNE” actually pays homage to Shyne’s classic “Bad Boyz,” which famously sampled Barrington Levy’s “Here I Come.” The title of Scott and GloRilla’s track is, of course, a direct tribute to the Belizean rapper.

Even with the historical context, that didn’t stop social media from getting their jokes off. “‘SHYNE’ is fire, but that wiggly wobbly s**t caught me off guard,” one X user said. Another wrote, “As a man with Jamaican lineage, I cannot forgive Travis for what he did on ‘SHYNE.’” Continue scrolling to see more reactions.

Ironically, GloRilla ended up delivering one of the stronger verses on JACKBOYS 2. On top of that, she was the only female rapper featured on the entire project. The compilation also included appearances from artists like Kodak Black, 21 Savage, Playboi Carti, Future and Tyla, among others.

“SHYNE” also served as another entry in GloRilla’s already extensive feature run this year. She opened strong on Lil Baby’s WHAM with “Redbone,” joined forces with Teddy Swims for “She Got It,” and helped boost GELO’s star power with “Can You Please." Since then, we've also seen the Grammy Award nominee lend her voice to Anycia’s “Never Need,” Queen Key’s “Hell Woods 2,” Jorjiana’s “ILBB2 (Remix)” and a number of other releases.