Key Takeaways:

Travis Scott’s “KICK OUT” music video features countryside scenes, club energy and a cameo from Stormi.

"KICK OUT” is one out of two of Scott’s solo tracks from ‘JACKBOYS 2,’ the other being “DUMBO.”

The countryside setting marks a shift from the rapper’s usual futuristic visuals, hinting at a grounded new chapter.

Travis Scott is living his best life in the music video for “KICK OUT.” Released on Tuesday (July 15), the song marks the second visual companion fans have gotten since Cactus Jack Records’ latest compilation, JACKBOYS 2, dropped over the weekend.

In the White Trash Tyler-directed visual, Scott takes his purple Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato for a spin, spends some quality time with horses at a stable and, of all things, goes fishing (Spoiler: the Houston rapper catches a bass). Stormi makes a cameo appearance toward the end and, unsurprisingly, there’s also footage of women on Jet Skis and dancers turning up at the club.

“That red Malibu, Roberta packed it like a Shelby / Cuzzo 10, bustin' stains, swappin' stereos,” Scott raps as his grandmother stares straight into the camera. “Merry Christmas 'round this b**ch, wasn't really merry / Halloween like every day, more ordinary, okay.” Take a look at the video below.

The “KICK OUT” visual arrived just one day after the UTOPIA rapper dropped the music video for “DUMBO,” which, interestingly enough, was the same day Clipse shared theirs for “Chains & Whips.” Both tracks also happen to be the only solo cuts Scott has on JACKBOYS 2.

The 17-song compilation came with appearances from Cactus Jack regulars Sheck Wes, Don Toliver and SoFaygo, plus recent signee Wallie the Sensei. Rounding out the features are GloRilla, Playboi Carti, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Tyla, Kodak Black, Future and several others.

As Rap-Up previously reported, Scott responded to Pusha T’s “So Be It” diss on the album’s opener, “CHAMPAIN & VACAY.” He raps, “Yeah, man, I swear these old n**gas kill me / Know my YNs feel me / They just want the real me / Blue Bugatti, I'm dodgin' TMZ / Made a hundred off pushin' T's.”