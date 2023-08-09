Image Image Credit Derek White / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Gloss Up Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Saturday (Jan. 4), Gloss Up was arrested after an altercation with her former manager Tatiyana Blood, known as Tati. Now, her sister has shared a video on social media applauding her incarceration, claiming, “We gone get back close when she gets back broke.” Fans are shocked that her family would be happy to see her in a tough situation.

The former manager stated that Gloss snuck up on her, beating her up from behind causing her to have bruises all over her body, including her hip, which she previously had surgery on. She also claims that the reason Gloss wanted to fight her was because she was dropped from her former record label, Quality Control, known for signing Lil Baby, The Migos, Lil Yachty, City Girls and more. The former manager asserted that she was dropped because “her music was not making any money.”

In a post on social media, Gloss Up stated, “Smiling So Hard In A MugShot About My LivelyHood.” This post was following the alleged altercation. One fan responded to the debacle saying, “Start being real with yall artists… yall really only signed her bc she was associated with [GloRilla] yall was trying to get all the girls in some way shape or form. She ain’t hitting on the same shii as Glo.”

Another user stated, “TBH watching the show , it seemed her management/ label was the true issue .. not properly marketing her .. and giving her a subpar manager instead of putting her thru media training and developing her raw talent.. so maybe this is a blessing.” Many people in the comments were stating that Gloss Up was only signed because of her proximity to fellow Memphis collaborator GloRilla. The two emcees worked together often alongside Hitkidd.

Rapper Akbar V seemingly responded to the situation claiming, “Only [b**ch] shining in that GloRilla era is Glo the rest of [b**ches] got dropped crying and going out bad … u know why cause yall don’t have work ethic yall be so hyped bout getting sign baby now look at these artist…. y would yall be so hyped bout signing these [b**ches] are going through it …. And they was the same ones who nose was in the air trying to look down on people God don’t play.”

Gloss Up seems to be moving past the drama, after using the attention to tease a new record that should be dropping on Sunday (Jan. 5). Check out the trailer for the new release below!