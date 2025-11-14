Image Image Credit Phillip Faraone / Stringer via Getty Images, JC Olivera / Stringer via Getty Images, JC Olivera / Stringer via Getty Images, and JC Olivera / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Young Thug, Coco Jones, Shaboozey and Halle Bailey at 2025 GQ Men of the Year Party Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

From Young Thug’s leather look to Coco Jones’ corset gown, fashion was front and center on the 2025 GQ Men of the Year red carpet.

Hip Hop and R&B were in the house, with appearances from Clipse, Halle Bailey and Jhené Aiko.

The event’s theme was ’90s Hollywood, with bold fashion choices and high-profile moments.

GQ’s annual Men of the Year party returned “bigger and more bombastic than ever” on Thursday (Nov. 13) night.

Quenlin Blackwell handled hosting duties on the red carpet, where the dress code was inspired by ’90s Hollywood, a theme that plenty of our favorite celebrities took to heart. Hip Hop was well represented at the event, thanks to appearances from Young Thug, Clipse, Offset and FERG. Meanwhile, R&B stars like Halle Bailey and Coco Jones also stepped out looking their absolute best.

With all that in mind, Rap-Up rounded up some of the best looks from the 2025 Men of the Year party. Check them out below.

1. Tems

Tems attends the 2025 GQ Men Of The Year party at Chateau Marmont

Amid all the black tuxedos and dresses, Tems stepped out in a white gown. She completed the look with a pearl necklace and her signature red lip.

2. Young Thug

Young Thug attends the 2025 GQ Men Of The Year party at Chateau Marmont

Young Thug stuck to leather for both his pants and coat, with a white tee underneath. Arguably, the most eye-catching detail of the “Digits” rapper's look was his UY SCUTI-inspired chain and matching belt.

3. Coco Jones

Coco Jones attends the 2025 GQ Men Of The Year party at Chateau Marmont

Also in attendance was Jones, who looked as gorgeous as ever. The “ICU” singer — whose Why Not More? is up for a Grammy Award next year — attended Thursday’s events wearing a corseted dress that flowed into a black skirt.

4. Offset

attends the 2025 GQ Men Of The Year party at Chateau Marmont

Offset has a pretty good track record at the Men of the Year parties. He showed up in a leather jacket, ripped jeans and leather gloves. While it wasn’t his most iconic look to date, it was still very much a fit.

5. Shaboozey

Shaboozey attends the 2025 GQ Men Of The Year party at Chateau Marmont

We can appreciate that Shaboozey likes to take risks when it comes to both music and fashion. On Thursday night, he pulled up in a leather suit with a bit of animal print peeking out. Whoever his stylist is deserves a raise, in our humble opinion.

6. Jhené Aiko

Jhene Aiko attends the 2025 GQ Men Of The Year party at Chateau Marmont

We rarely see Jhené Aiko outside her world of music and touring, so her appearance at the Men of the Year party felt especially welcome. She wore a mini dress with fishnet tights underneath and platform heels for the night.

7. Clipse

attends the 2025 GQ Men Of The Year party at Chateau Marmont

Clipse were co-hosts for the event, so it’s no surprise they showed up dressed to impress. Pusha T wore a gray suit, while Malice took a similar route in black.

8. Paris Hilton And Lizzo

Paris Hilton and Lizzo attends the 2025 GQ Men Of The Year party at Chateau Marmont

Lizzo went the simple route, and we’re absolutely not mad at it. The "Special" artist stepped out in a slip dress and kitten heels for the event, where she also grabbed a quick photo with Paris Hilton.

9. Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey attends the 2025 GQ Men Of The Year party at Chateau Marmont

Halle was glowing on the red carpet. After dropping her debut solo album last month, the “Angel” singer arrived in a strapless sequin gown. Our favorite Little Mermaid always knows how to make an entrance.

10. FERG

FERG attends the 2025 GQ Men Of The Year party at Chateau Marmont

FERG — formerly known as A$AP Ferg — also knows a thing or two about fashion. He attended the event in a black velvet suit, complete with a white shirt and black bow tie underneath.