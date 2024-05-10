Image Image Credit Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Gunna Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Gunna is hitting the road for the second time in 2024. On Friday (Sept. 20), he announced “Wun of Dem Nights,” a nine-stop series of one-off concerts in various cities.

The show run will begin on Oct. 19 in Washington, D.C., followed by major cities like Brooklyn, Boston, Wallingford, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, and Las Vegas. Gunna will wrap the trek up at Los Angeles’s Hollywood Palladium on Nov. 4.

It’s also worth noting that the Oct. 27 date is a festival performance at ONE Music Fest. Cardi B, Victoria Monét, GloRilla, and Ari Lennox are also on the event’s bill. Pre-sale tickets for “Wun of Dem Nights” will be available starting on Monday (Sept. 23) at 9 a.m. local time, with general admissions going up on Tuesday (Sept. 24).

In May, Gunna debuted his fifth studio album, One of Wun. It housed the pre-loved “prada dem” featuring Offset, and “whatsapp (wassam),” in addition to collaborations with Normani, Leon Bridges, and Roddy Ricch.

During a sit-down with PAUSE, the “fukumean” artist discussed being more vulnerable on the 20-track offering: “Just life situations, you know? Anything that I’m going through, I put it in my music. That’s where you get different songs with different emotions when you listen to my album. It’s real life and experiences.”

The LP dropped in the middle of his “Bittersweet Tour,” which saw Flo Milli as a supporting act.

“The tour was great, my fans are great. They came out and the energy was [on the level] 10. My energy was [on] 10,” he told the publication. “Creatively, I am evolving more and I just want to keep it coming, especially when I head out back on the road soon. I want to give people a creative show that I like and they love.”

Gunna has also been on a feature run, having recently appeared on Toosii’s “Champs Élysées,” Big Sean’s “It Is What It Is,” and Diplo’s “Receipts.”