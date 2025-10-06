Image Image Credit Simone Joyner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Gunna performs during Day 2 of Wireless Festival 2024 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Gunna is heading back on the road next month in support of his latest album, The Last Wun. On Monday (Oct. 6), the rapper unveiled the dates for his “Wun World Tour,” which will span four continents: North America, Africa, Europe and Australia.

The trek is set to launch on Nov. 17 at Boston’s MGM Music Hall, with the “Drip or Drown” rapper sweeping across the United States and Canada through the remainder of 2025. Some of the major cities he’s set to visit include Philadelphia, Toronto, Houston and Los Angeles. Gunna is also expected to headline New York City’s Madison Square Garden for the first time, before the tour’s North American leg concludes on Dec. 19 at Seattle’s WAMU Theater.

From there, Gunna will make two stops in Africa before heading to Australia, New Zealand and Europe in March. He’ll then appear as a “special guest” at 2026’s Afro Nation Portugal in July.

“Wun World Tour” tickets are set to go on sale for North America and Europe next Monday (Oct. 13), with the presale beginning on Wednesday (Oct. 8) at 10 a.m. local time in certain markets. In the meantime, see the flyer below.

The Last Wun arrived in August to pretty good numbers. It debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart with 80,000 album-equivalent units. Although it fell one spot short of his previous full-length offering, One of Wun, the new release still marked his seventh LP to chart in the Top 10.

Musically, the 25-song effort housed singles like “won’t stop” and “him all along,” along with guest appearances from Wizkid (“forever be mine”), Offset (“at my purest”), Burna Boy (“wgft”), Nechie (“i can’t feel my face”), and Asake (“satisfaction”).

Though he hasn’t shared a release window just yet, Gunna confirmed he has a joint project with Offset “in the works.” Perhaps fans will be able to see them share the stage at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Dec. 7.