Gunna has another Top 3 debut album in his discography. On Sunday (Aug. 17), Billboard confirmed that the Atlanta rapper’s sixth album, The Last Wun, moved a healthy 80,000 equivalent album units, earning him the No. 3 spot on the Billboard 200.

The “fukumean” rapper’s album landed just behind the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack and Morgan Wallen’s I’m The Problem — the latter of which is on its 11th week at No. 1. Gunna’s album was preceded by a pair of singles: “him all along,” which dropped in October 2024, and “won’t stop,” which was released in June. Behind Gunna at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 was mgk’s lost americana album.

The Last Wun is Gunna’s first full-length project since 2024’s One of Wun, which debuted at No. 2. He’s found plenty of success on the chart with WUNNA and DS4EVER, released in 2020 and 2022 respectively, both debuting at No. 1. Although this is his sixth album, it’s actually his seventh LP to debut in the Top 10. Drip Harder, his collaborative project with fellow Atlanta Hip Hop star Lil Baby, debuted at No. 4 upon its release back in October 2018.

Gunna’s The Last Wun features guests like Offset, Burna Boy and Wizkid, among others, plus production mainly by Turbo across its 25 tracks. It’s worth noting that the album is his last project with Young Stoner Life Records. His relationship with the label, and its head honcho, Young Thug, quickly and infamously soured when Gunna took a plea deal in the early days of the RICO case against the label.

Despite being called a “rat” in a since-deleted tweet from Thugger — who pled guilty and was released with time served and 15 years of probation — Gunna has been steadfast in denying that he snitched on anyone in YSL Records. As previously reported on Rap-Up, he seemed to address Young Thug’s comments on “prototype” from The Last Wun.