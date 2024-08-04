Image
Key Takeaways:

Gunna is making it clear he has no plans of slowing down. On Tuesday (July 1), the Atlanta rapper unveiled his latest visual for “Won’t Stop,” a defiant single from his upcoming album, The Last Wun — his final release under Young Stoner Life Records. Directed by Spike Jordan, the video finds Gunna undergoing intense physical and scientific conditioning inside a high-tech lab. Presumably, it’s a clear symbol of the sharpened mindset he’s bringing into this next phase.

“Puttin’ my heart in my work, 100 percent, I ain’t givin’ no slouch,” he spit over a slick Turbo beat. “N**ga won’t stop, can’t quit, I keep givin’ hits, they can’t keep count.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QH5YH8LDlIc

The “Won’t Stop” video also spotlighted Gunna’s latest business move: His partnership with Flerish, a premium hydration brand focused on wellness and performance. In a warehouse scene, the rapper is seen surrounded by cases of the drink. As revealed in both a press release and a TikTok from the company itself, Gunna is now a co-owner of the entity.

“I don’t put my name on just anything,” he stated. “Flerish is different, it’s clean, it works, and it's become a part of my everyday lifestyle. I’m happy to be coming on board and look forward to the journey ahead.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@flerish/video/7522227086367493431

“Won’t Stop” follows a string of loose drops expected to appear on Gunna’s forthcoming body of work, including “Classy Girl,” “GOT D**N,” and “HIM ALL ALONG,” the last of which earned a placement on the Billboard Hot 100. The campaign is also taking place amid ongoing speculation surrounding his relationship with Young Thug, a dynamic that has noticeably changed since the highly publicized YSL RICO case. Gunna’s apparent removal of his YSL tattoo sparked conversation online, to which Thug responded on Instagram: “I mean... He said it must end.”