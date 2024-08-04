Image Image Credit Screenshot from “Won’t Stop” music video Image Alt Gunna performs in futuristic visual for “Won’t Stop” Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Gunna’s new video “Won’t Stop” showcases a futuristic concept and signals a new chapter in his career.

The track will appear on The Last Wun, Gunna’s final project under Young Stoner Life Records.

Gunna also announced a co-ownership deal with Flerish, expanding his wellness brand footprint.

Gunna is making it clear he has no plans of slowing down. On Tuesday (July 1), the Atlanta rapper unveiled his latest visual for “Won’t Stop,” a defiant single from his upcoming album, The Last Wun — his final release under Young Stoner Life Records. Directed by Spike Jordan, the video finds Gunna undergoing intense physical and scientific conditioning inside a high-tech lab. Presumably, it’s a clear symbol of the sharpened mindset he’s bringing into this next phase.

“Puttin’ my heart in my work, 100 percent, I ain’t givin’ no slouch,” he spit over a slick Turbo beat. “N**ga won’t stop, can’t quit, I keep givin’ hits, they can’t keep count.”

The “Won’t Stop” video also spotlighted Gunna’s latest business move: His partnership with Flerish, a premium hydration brand focused on wellness and performance. In a warehouse scene, the rapper is seen surrounded by cases of the drink. As revealed in both a press release and a TikTok from the company itself, Gunna is now a co-owner of the entity.

“I don’t put my name on just anything,” he stated. “Flerish is different, it’s clean, it works, and it's become a part of my everyday lifestyle. I’m happy to be coming on board and look forward to the journey ahead.”

“Won’t Stop” follows a string of loose drops expected to appear on Gunna’s forthcoming body of work, including “Classy Girl,” “GOT D**N,” and “HIM ALL ALONG,” the last of which earned a placement on the Billboard Hot 100. The campaign is also taking place amid ongoing speculation surrounding his relationship with Young Thug, a dynamic that has noticeably changed since the highly publicized YSL RICO case. Gunna’s apparent removal of his YSL tattoo sparked conversation online, to which Thug responded on Instagram: “I mean... He said it must end.”