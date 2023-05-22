Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, Simone Joyner / Contributor via Getty Images and Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Yak Gotti, Gunna And Young Thug Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Ever since Gunna came home on an Alford plea deal, several artists — including Young Thug himself — have seemingly distanced themselves from the WUNNA rapper. However, Yak Gotti isn’t one of them.

During a Tuesday (June 3) interview with “The Danza Project,” the YSL Records signee made it clear he plans on staying neutral amid his “Take It to Trial” collaborators’ fallout. He told the show’s host, “I ain't got no problem with Gunna, you feel me. Gunna [is] hard. Gunna [is] an artist.”

“Gunna [is] still my brother,” he continued. “Thug [is] my big brother. I was taught [that] when two grown men [are] having differences or whatever, especially when there's family involved, you stay out of that. You don't get [involved] in no [n**ga’s] business. That's them, and the tables will turn on you one day.”

Yak Gotti went on to imply that choosing sides — like Gunna’s former collaborators Lil Baby and Lil Durk did — runs the risk of him looking foolish if things ever get patched up. “You done jumped out there,” he said. “It’s like, ‘Oh s**t.’ And that person [is] gon’ remember how you treated them.”

The “Two Heavy” artist added that he hopes Young Thug and Gunna eventually “work their differences out or whatever,” though, according to him, things aren’t as serious as people assume. “I don't even think there’s no differences. I don't think it's nothing,” he clarified.

Yak Gotti was among the many individuals caught up in Young Thug’s high-profile RICO case, which ended last year. He was ultimately acquitted on all charges in December. According to FOX 5 Atlanta, the “All Day” creator was released several months later after pleading guilty to a separate charge — one count of aggravated battery tied to a jailhouse assault in June.