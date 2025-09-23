Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Offset and Gunna perform during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

A joint album between Gunna and Offset is “definitely” on the way, the “Drip or Drown” rapper confirmed on Monday (Sept. 22). During his “One Night Only” concert for Apple Music Live, he let fans know the project is happening and explained why it’s taken some time.

“It’s in the works, but we [are] spacing it out. You know, he dropped his album, I dropped my album. I was on his, he was on mine,” Gunna told Ebro Darden. For context, the pair teamed up on “at my purest” from The Last Wun in August, then again later that month on Offset’s KIARI track “Different Species.”

“I feel like that was some sprinkles and breadcrumbs for us to give you that meal soon,” Gunna added. Watch the “One Night Only” performance and his comments on the idea of a collaborative LP below.

Earlier in the conversation, one of the concert attendees asked Gunna what makes Offset such a special collaborator. “The way we work is organic. It’s not forced, so when we get together, it’s more or less fun,” he answered. “We [are] having a good time. He comes with the beats, or I might come with some beats, then Turbo comes in, and then we just collaborate.”

Gunna continued, “I think we actually put that battery in each other’s back when we’re in that studio, too, so that’s why the music sounds [like] how it sounds.” Offset is notably one of the few Atlanta rappers who’s been openly supportive of the “fukumean” hitmaker since he returned home from jail in 2022 after taking an Alford plea.

The two also linked up in 2024 on “prada dem” and “Style Rare.” In February, when an X user asked Offset, “Where is that collab tape with Gunna?” he responded with chef and pan of food emojis. When the project will actually arrive is anyone’s guess, but now that both have gotten their solo albums out of the way, the timing couldn’t be more perfect.