Key Takeaways:

Offset’s new album KIARI explores grief and personal transformation through music.

The final track, “Move On,” signals a turning point, with Offset taking accountability and hinting at emotional growth.

Features from Gunna, JID, and John Legend add depth, but it is Offset’s vulnerability that defines the project.

Say what you want about Offset, but the man sure knows how to make a great album. On Friday (Aug. 22), the rapper released his third solo effort, KIARI, where he opened up about losing two of the people closest to him: his Migos groupmate Takeoff and estranged wife, Cardi B.

Spanning 18 songs, the project opens with “Enemies,” where Offset raps, “Lord, protect me from my friends, I can handle my enemies.” From there, he reunites with YoungBoy Never Broke Again on “Pills,” one of the many records teased ahead of KIARI. Features are one of the LP’s many strengths, with Key Glock and Gunna turning the energy up on “Run It Up” and “Different Species,” respectively.

Some of the heavier moments don’t arrive until the back half of the album. “Never Let Go,” which may be the most touching track, features Offset paying tribute to Takeoff with help from John Legend. “Hard to see my n**ga in that grave, this s**t crazy / I'd give all this s**t back just to get you back,” he spits, later referencing his back tattoo of the late “Casper” artist.

On the closer, “Move On,” Offset takes accountability for his split from Cardi. “We look like some fools / You got your get back, so I had to get back / It's 50 to two,” he dishes out on the surprisingly short track. Other features across the LP include Teezo Touchdown, Ty Dolla $ign, JID, and Gunna. Take a listen to KIARI below.

KIARI arrives as a follow-up to 2023’s SET IT OFF, which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart and moved an impressive 70,000 units in its opening week, especially thanks to records like “JEALOUSY” and “FAN.”

So far, there’s been no word on when — or if — Offset will hit the road for his latest album, but fans are clearly ready. Scroll down to see how social media is reacting so far.