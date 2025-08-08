Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Gunna Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Gunna delivers his sixth studio album, The Last Wun, which is expected to be his final release under Young Stoner Life Records.

The 25-track project features Offset, Burna Boy, Wizkid and more.

One song, “prototype,” contains a possible response to a past tweet from Young Thug.

On Friday (Aug. 8), Gunna blessed the masses with The Last Wun, his sixth full-length studio album. The 25-track offering is a sprawling mix of introspection and celebratory anthems, all of which were primarily handled by his longtime collaborator, Turbo.

Notably, the project boasts an impressive international lineup, including features from Nigerian heavyweights Burna Boy, Asake and Wizkid, the last of whom was revealed to be a feature via an in-studio teaser on Tuesday (Aug. 5). Offset and Nechie also provided assists on standouts “at my purest” and “i can’t feel my face,” respectively.

The Last Wun follows a string of Billboard chart successes for Gunna. He previously topped the Billboard 200 with 2020’s WUNNA and 2022’s DS4EVER, the latter spawning the Grammy Award-nominated hit “pushin P.” His 2023 effort, a Gift & a Curse, and last year’s One of Wun continued the streak, earning Top 3 debuts on the aforementioned chart.

Beyond the music, many are dissecting the meaning behind lyrics from one song, “prototype,” which may or may not address tensions with his former mentor, Young Thug. In what many believe is a direct response to a since-deleted tweet from Thugger — “Gunna stop acting like [we’re] friends on the internet. I don't know [you], my guy” — Gunna raps, “N**ga had tweeted my name, must've had to be a typo.”

Said tensions stem from the high-profile Young Stoner Life Records RICO case, in which Gunna took an Alford plea and was released from jail in December 2022. Young Thug, on the other hand, remained incarcerated until late 2024. Some fans and affiliates viewed Gunna’s legal strategy as a betrayal, and a rift within the camp remained open ever since.

While neither party publicly confirmed the line’s intent, the lyric arrived amid speculation that The Last Wun is Gunna’s final release under the YSL label. Meanwhile, Young Thug is still teasing his own long-awaited album UY SCUTI, leaving fans to wonder whether more will be said (or rapped) about the split in the near future.