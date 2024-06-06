Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Gunna at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Gunna’s The Last Wun is just days away. Ahead of the album’s Friday (Aug. 8) release, fans got a taste of what’s to come with a snippet of the rapper's collaboration with Wizkid.

Shared on Tuesday (Aug. 5), the black-and-white video shows the two artists in the studio together. “She know I'm one of a kind / She don't see none of these guys / She know I'm the new womanizer,” Gunna raps on the track.

Moments later, Wizkid swept in: “Swing in the ocean / Baby girl come with the motion / Then make me lose my composure / My life be one of a kind / I didn't need you / My life be one of a kind.” See the preview below.

As the title suggests, The Last Wun could very well be Gunna’s final album under Young Stoner Life Records, Young Thug’s imprint with 300 Entertainment. He’s always been one of the label’s biggest stars, especially after his prison release and the arrival of a Gift & a Curse while Young Thug was still behind bars.

However, as Rap-Up reported in May, the “fukumean” hitmaker covered up his “YSL” tattoo. Then, not long after, Young Thug threw a little shade in the comments of a repost. “I mean… He said it must end,” the Grammy Award winner wrote, seemingly referencing Gunna’s Alford plea hearing.

Regardless, The Last Wun isn’t a short listen by any means. The 25-track effort, which includes songs like “won’t stop” and “him all along,” will serve as Gunna’s longest project since coming home. On top of that, it looks like fans might also be getting a documentary or short film to go along with the new music.

Gunna’s previous album, One of Wun, arrived in 2024 to glowing reviews. It housed “prada dem” with Offset, his Normani collaboration “$$$,” and “whatsapp (wassam),” to name a few. Additional contributions came from Roddy Ricch and Leon Bridges.